The Angelina College Law Enforcement Academy recently celebrated Class 111’s graduation inside Temple Theater on the AC campus, with 20 new cadets honored for their efforts and achievements.
Doug Conn, AC chief of police and academy director, addressed the crowd of family members and other well-wishers, praising the cadets for their perseverance.
“We had good times, bad times and fun times, but that’s how it goes when you start out with 30 cadets and finish with 20 — the cream of the crop,” Conn said. “I’m proud of each of these cadets. I know they’re going to do a great job, and they’ll mean a lot to the community.”
Keynote speaker Randy Hargrove, a former graduate of the AC Academy and longtime law enforcement officer, shared a personal story of arresting a young man and taking him into an office for a heart-to-heart talk. Years later, Hargrove said, he received a message from the man letting Hargrove know he’d turned around his life all because Hargrove had taken the time to talk to him about his life choices.
“You’re going to be driving around, and you’re going to be the one who answers a call,” Hargrove said. “You’re going to make a difference in their lives. You’re not here for any other reason, and those meetings aren’t going to be by accident. It’s going to be divine intervention that you’re in position to push someone from a life of failures to a life of success.”
Lt. Jack Stephenson, academy training manager, offered the cadets his “simple” rules for succeeding in law enforcement.
“Remember that every department has a budget, so be prepared to spend your own money on the right equipment to make you successful,” Stephenson said. “Buy comfortable shoes. You’re going to need them.
“Most of all, don’t bring your work home with you. Your families worry enough about you already.”
Valedictorian Lourens Jackson, a native of South Africa, told of watching the events of 9/11 unfold, and how seeing the way police officers performed inspired him to move to America to pursue his own career.
Other cadets earning individual awards included Cory Hubbard, Best Driver; Garrett Rocchi, Top Gun; and Jeffery Cooper, Director’s Award.
Class 111 graduates, along with their home towns, are:
Lawrence Adamick, Groveton; Kasey Ballard, Crockett; Ryan Boyd, Livingston; Noah Cole, Lufkin; Cooper, Pollok; Gordon Denman, Crockett; Jonathan Evans, Livingston; Jacob Holland, Lufkin; Hubbard, Huntington; Christopher Hughes, Palestine; Jackson, Grapeland; Clayton Little, Huntsville; Justin Mangrum, Lufkin; Brandon Martin, Palestine; Erick Martinez, Lufkin; Geoffrey Parker, Livingston; Tykeidren Roberts, Nacogdoches; Rocchi, Bronson; Britton Shoellhorn, Livingston) and Angelo Vela, Coldspring.
For information on the AC Police Academy, email policeacademy@angelina.edu.
