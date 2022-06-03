My first and only foray into coaching youth sports came about in a typical manner. I did it because, at the time, no one else wanted the job.
I got a call from a friend who told me there were some little girls who wanted to play baseball, but the league in which they were trying to gain access had pretty much written them off. Supposedly, the boys’ teams were going to draft the various girls throughout the league (there wasn’t an actual girls’ league in place at the time), but it didn’t happen. By the time the draft ended, around 12 or 13 little girls were completely shut out. No one wanted them.
Thus, the phone call. My buddy’s daughter was one of the girls whose name wasn’t called during the draft, and he wasn’t happy. His kid was going to be one of several who weren’t going to get to play that summer.
That’s when I got the request: Would I coach those kids — an all-girls’ team playing in a boys’ league — to make sure the kids got to play? He had to work a lot of evenings, so he couldn’t commit to doing it full-time, but he wanted to help.
Somehow, we did it. To this day, that particular summer remains one of the most rewarding — and frustrating — times of my life. I have memories I’ll never forget. My buddy and I agreed all we wanted to do was teach the kids what we knew and make sure they had fun learning it.
Because it was a boys’ league for the most part, our girls had to play against the guys. Wanna talk about some easy motivation? All I had to say before every game was, “Those boys think you’re dumb for trying to play baseball. And you have cooties.”
I may as well have issued war paint. The girls wanted blood.
I remember Tara playing third base and turning the only unassisted triple play I’ve ever witnessed. I remember tiny Hannah, who struck out nearly every at-bat, getting her first base hit when her grandfather came to see her play for the first time. My own daughter Jaime ripping a bases-clearing double down the base line and grinning big under her helmet all the way to second. Little bitty Malana with the bazooka arm making plays at shortstop.
Ashlie, who wanted to pitch, striking out a boy three times and leading to my parking-lot altercation with the boy’s dad. He was mad that I’d let a girl show up his kid. I reminded him that the girl in question had been available in the same draft. The man wasn’t amused.
Monique, an awkward child who could hardly round the bases without tripping, launching a game-winning, inside-the-park grand slam for one of her only hits of the season. I remember the way her teammates mobbed her, and I’ll never forget her freckled grin as the other girls treated her like the hero she was at the moment.
There are so many benefits to coaching kids. A lifetime of memories for both the coaches and the players. I have no idea what our record was. None of us cared.
Sadly, there’s a flip side to all the good stuff.
There are some folks who are convinced they can do a better job — even though they haven’t even made an attempt to do so. When I let Monique hit in her spot in the order, despite her propensity for striking out, I had to hear from parents who questioned my “strategies.” What strategies? We were talking about a 9-year-old kid. Our “strategy” was to let her bat in her normal place in the lineup. Had we replaced her, we’d have robbed her of one of those lifetime memories.
At one point, I had to call an after-practice meeting with my girls’ parents — the ones who actually showed up. The ones who didn’t just drop off their kid and leave us coaches hanging until they finally decided to come get the child.
I reminded the parents the only reason my buddy and I were coaching was because no one else had stepped forward to take on the role. We’d done so to make sure some kids could play that summer. We, too, had other things to do with our time.
Now, all these years later, I hear other youth coaches facing the same situations — over and over and over.
As our area youth leagues swing into summer mode, there’ll be kids everywhere getting out and enjoying their favorite sports. However, for them to play means someone has to take on the coaching role. Those aren’t paid positions. Those are spots occupied by men and women who are giving up their time and effort just for the kids. All they’re getting in return is the joy of coaching little ones.
Unfortunately, there’ll be a few parents who can’t help but criticize the coaches, conveniently forgetting how the coach is there because said parent didn’t want to do it. Parents who are convinced those major league scouts surely attending the T-ball and Little League games are getting cheated out of seeing Little Bubba’s or Bubbette’s talents on full display just because a coach decided every kid gets to play every game. The worst part is seeing how the parents’ attitudes affect the kids. What should be a fun pastime instead becomes just another source of stress. It’s a shame.
Coaches, my cap’s off to you in appreciation for what you’re doing. Here’s hoping you have as much fun as your kids do, and that you come away with a dugout full of memories.
If you happen to experience any negativity, just offer the offenders a gentle reminder.
“Hey, you had your chance. I’m here because you weren’t.”
