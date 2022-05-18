“We are operating in a state of change so rapid that humanity has never experienced it before. The core foundations of how we live, work, interact, play, lead and believe are constantly disrupted,” Kyle Hermans, co-founder and CEO of Be Courageous, tells us.
It’s predicted during the next four to five years we will likely experience the same level of change humans have experienced in the last 100 years.
Acknowledging that means it is key to understand the importance of goal setting in education to prepare our students to successfully navigate change and adapt to big ideas requiring long term commitment. Forward thinking and future expectation calls for developing Big Hairy Audacious Goals (BHAG).
Jim Collins and Jerry Porras coined the phrase Big Hairy Audacious Goal or BHAG (Be-HAG) in their book, “Built to Last: Successful Habits of Visionary Companies.”
Guided by a company’s core values and purpose, there are elements that identify a good BHAG.
If your goal feels as if it is clear and compelling, expands your current capabilities, is measurable and connected to company strategy and long term, as in 10 to 25 years, you have yourself one Big Hairy Audacious Goal. One more identifying factor is your brief that the goal only has a 70% chance of success. This bold, daring and adventurous type of goal is not a new idea.
In the early 1960s, John F. Kennedy shared NASA’s plan to send a man to the moon and safely return him to earth. This was definitely a bold, measurable goal that was going to take a few years to accomplish.
When Kennedy said, “Let’s go to the moon,” there was not a vehicle that wouldn’t kill you on launch. He said, “We’ll land a man on the moon in eight years and bring him back.”
“That was an audacious goal to put forth in front of the American people,” said renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson. On July 20, 1969, the United States’ Apollo 11 was the first crewed mission to land on the moon. They safely made the return trip home.
Some inspiring audacious goals you may recognize are:
■ Organize the world’s information (Google)
■ Connect the world (Facebook)
■ Transportation as reliable as running water, everywhere for everyone (Uber)
■ Enable human exploration and settlement of Mars (SPACEX)
■ A computer on every desk and in every home (Microsoft)
■ Crush Adidas (NIKE)
Verne Harnish, columnist for Fortune magazine, points out we are talking about much more than a goal. We are talking about developing one clear purpose and vision with which everyone on your team is on board. This makes an organization better.
At St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School, our teachers have been crafting one goal for their classroom for next year. It may be something new and exciting they want to implement to guide instruction, a specific new design for their learning space or a new, innovative approach to communication and parent involvement.
All long term goals, all evolving from research, book studies and working on data for developing new strategies within a long-term campus plan.
Goals that unite and identify our campus as we hold true to our mission statement: “to be a community of learners where students are challenged to achieve their highest academic, spiritual, and physical potential in a Christian setting.”
For us, that is our Big Hairy Audacious Goal, and we continue to work to make it a reality for every student, every day.
