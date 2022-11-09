Over the past two months, leaders at Stephen F. Austin State University have been considering whether to join a university system, and if so, which one. As both a career educator and a lifelong Lumberjack, I see the choice as self-evident: SFA should join the system that best fits its culture.

This may not be what people expect a proud alum to say, and it certainly goes against what some have recently been vocal about — namely the belief that SFA ought to join one of the Permanent University Fund (PUF) systems and thus receive a perceived higher-education lottery ticket.

Mike Moses, Ed.D., is a graduate of Nacogdoches High School and Stephen F. Austin State University. He is the former commissioner of the Texas Education Agency and a former superintendent for the Dallas Independent School District.