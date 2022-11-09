Over the past two months, leaders at Stephen F. Austin State University have been considering whether to join a university system, and if so, which one. As both a career educator and a lifelong Lumberjack, I see the choice as self-evident: SFA should join the system that best fits its culture.
This may not be what people expect a proud alum to say, and it certainly goes against what some have recently been vocal about — namely the belief that SFA ought to join one of the Permanent University Fund (PUF) systems and thus receive a perceived higher-education lottery ticket.
But I have good reasons for my view, based both on my work in education and my understanding of what makes SFA special. And the bottom line is this — it’s easy to be tempted by potential access to the PUF when the reality of receiving any such funds is much more costly — and unlikely.
One may think — or be led to believe — that it’s as simple as receiving a check, when in actuality it’s quite complicated and legally convoluted. However, the facts and state laws make one thing absolutely clear: Access to the PUF is not automatically granted by joining one of these systems.
To affirm this, one can look no further than the Texas Constitution and decades of spending receipts from PUF systems that detail a long and complex history.
Section 17 of the Texas Constitution mandates that only a newly created institution under the University of Texas or Texas A&M system can be eligible for PUF funding. And to be “newly created,” an established institution like SFA would need to be dissolved or worse — merged with another. Both options would be devastating to SFA and its 100-year history.
When looking at the most recent institutions to receive access to the PUF, it was the result of a merger of two universities that established a new institution or the development of a satellite campus into a four-year institution. For institutions in the Texas A&M system, all but one have “A&M” as part of their name while roughly half are PUF eligible. It’s clear that SFA stakeholders are focused on preserving the history, traditions, name and colors of our storied institution. Changing any of these would be a profound insult to the people who worked to make SFA a bright spot in East Texas and a leader in higher education.
And here’s the kicker: Even after having to close the book on a century as Stephen F. Austin State University to become a new PUF-eligible institution, there is no guarantee when it comes to the allocation of PUF funds. Allocations are at the discretion of UT and Texas A&M system leadership and come with several stipulations on how they can — and cannot — be used. For instance, operational costs, like faculty and staff salaries, are not included.
So what is SFA to do? I understand the concerns and challenges facing the university’s officials and its board and commend them for considering such a big decision. A great deal is uncertain right now in higher education, and SFA faces its share of challenges. As someone who has been in educational administration for decades, I know all too well the issues and difficulties, and I know how seriously higher education leaders must take them.
Which is all the more reason SFA would do well to consider more than a financial gamble. The biggest concern on the minds of SFA alumni is how we can preserve that spirit of independence that makes SFA special while also gaining the fruits of system membership.
The answer to me is clear: when considering the UT, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Texas State systems, join the one that will allow SFA to keep what makes it the pride of East Texas while also uniting with a system that appreciates and protects its past while bolstering its long-term future.
Mike Moses, Ed.D., is a graduate of Nacogdoches High School and Stephen F. Austin State University. He is the former commissioner of the Texas Education Agency and a former superintendent for the Dallas Independent School District.
