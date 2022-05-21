It was like stepping back in time as the principal introduced my old high school baseball coach. He was there to hand out a scholarship at my granddaughter’s scholarship awards ceremony. It was like walking down memory lane since the event was being held in the same auditorium where I received my high school diploma years ago.
As I watched so many worthy students cross the stage to receive scholarships, I wondered where life would take them. As the certificates were handed out indicating financial rewards from many colleges, universities and organizations, I laughed to myself. When I was in high school, I was never considered for a scholarship. My parents were thrilled just to see me graduate. There were a couple of years I know they wondered if I would.
I thought about all the many choices that are ahead for the students who are graduating, and I wondered what I would have done differently if I could go back in time to where they are now. Of course, I would make better grades and I would get the scholarships. But I can’t think of a single life experience I would take away.
I hope for our seniors, as they are caught up with busy schedules, celebrations and gathering one last time together as a senior class, they will take a moment to ponder what they can do now to create the life they dream of. Opportunities and choices are abundant for them right now.
I hope as they choose careers, they will consider TxDOT. It is a great state agency, but more than that, it is a family. Graduates will never find another career with more support and opportunity for growth than at TxDOT.
I hope as they begin their journeys, they will consider safety wherever life takes them. Whether their futures take them to an Ivy League university, a community college, a culinary institute, a trade school or a branch of the military, they will never reach their goals without staying safe and making safe choices. That includes when they drive a vehicle. Wearing a seatbelt, putting the phone down and choosing not to drink and drive will only save their lives.
As so many East Texas high schools, colleges and universities award scholarships and diplomas this month, I hope we all appreciate their milestones, their hard work and what the future holds for them. They have the power to make the world a better place.
I watched my granddaughter smile and wave from the door as she and a group of friends left the awards event. Their faces were glowing with excitement, knowing life is about to change. It doesn’t seem quite real to them yet, but it’s all too real to many parents and grandparents. They will just have to overlook mom at the graduation ceremony when they spot her with a box of tissue.
As I made my way with the crowd to the door, I spotted the old high school coach shaking hands. Time never stops or slows down for anyone, and realizing how the years had flown by, I looked at him to say hello, but all that came out was “Class of ’73.” His face lit up. That was the year our boys won state in baseball and the year I stepped into my future.
Graduates, chase your dreams and be safe. It wasn’t that long ago you were all our babies.
