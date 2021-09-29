During the “Dinner at the Diamond” event held this past Saturday evening on the infield of the Roadrunner baseball field, Angelina College president Michael Simon offered a special presentation for the crowd to witness.
Simon read a proclamation from the AC Board of Trustees renaming the AC baseball field for a father and son duo well-known and highly respected throughout the East Texas community.
Simon announced that henceforward, the baseball facility will carry the name “Poland Stadium,” in honor of the late Robert L. Poland Sr. and his son, Robert L. Poland Jr., both of whom were respected civic leaders and members of the AC Board of Trustees.
Poland Sr., who passed away in 2013, served on the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce organizing committee to facilitate the formation of the Angelina County Junior College District. He was elected to serve as one of the college’s first trustees, and he served on the Board of Trustees from 1966 to 1978.
Poland Jr. passed away this past year after serving as a college trustee from 1994 to 2021. He was a strong advocate for long-range planning at the college, and as the chairman of the Board’s Long-Range Planning Committee, he was instrumental in the college obtaining the land for the baseball stadium.
Members of the Poland family were on-hand to receive the certificate of proclamation and to address the crowd.
In a statement, Simon acknowledged the impact both father and son had on the college and the entire community.
“I enthusiastically support the Board’s decision to name the AC baseball stadium in honor of Robert Poland Senior and Junior,” Simon said. “Although I did not have the opportunity to meet Robert Sr., his contemporaries have shared with me that he was a compassionate and thoughtful community leader, trustee and businessman. I deeply valued the vision and enthusiasm Robert Jr. demonstrated through his service on the Board of Trustees as well as his guidance and help to me as a new AC president.”
The Roadrunner baseball team currently is participating in its fall season. The regular season will begin in February.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.