HUDSON — Posh Paws Grooming Salon in Hudson is offering free kenneling during July 4 weekend to prevent families from losing pets because of adverse reactions to fireworks.
Owner Marcella Benedetti said she was tired of hearing stories of families losing pets and picking dogs up from the side of the road that had been so scared of the sound of fireworks during the holiday that they panicked, jumped the fence and ran.
“Most average dogs who are a pit bull-size can jump that four-foot fence or get out digging a hole,” she said. “There’s really no security in those four-foot regulated fences.”
Dogs, and many other pets, have sensitivity to loud noises as their hearing is much better than humans, Benedetti said.
Her goal is to board up the windows of her shop and place the pets in small kennels with blankets to make them feel safer with a light scent of lavender and music to induce a soothing sensation. If the dogs come or stay during the day, they plan on walking them to exert their energy that could lead to more anxiety if not exerted.
“I just could not bear the thought of another dog being found dead on the side of the road,” she said. “I wanted them to have a safe place to go where we could, one, control the environment and, two, secure them so that they couldn’t get out and run wild.”
The salon has room for about 25 pets, and she highly encouraged any pet owner who does not kennel to keep their pets inside, not just secured by a fence, or in a kennel at home covered by a blanket (if inside is impossible) during the weekend when people will be setting off fireworks.
Benedetti also said those with pets who are 4 to 14 weeks old might consider introducing them to loud sounds like fireworks in a controlled way — like while wearing a harness and leash — so they are less affected by the noises as they age.
“The socialization window is a time when you want to expose your pets safely to sounds like this so that later on it’s desensitized to the loud noises,” she said. “It’s part of the whole socialization of meet and greets with dogs anyway.”
Another suggestion she had was making sure pets have up-to-date tags at all times.
“I just want everyone to be safe,” she said.
Benedetti said she got into the grooming salon business because she cares about animals. Her salon is named after her cat, Posh, who died after anxiously running away from home and getting hit by a car during the fireworks around Christmas and New Years.
Had her cat not been scared and distracted, her senses probably would have kept her from being hit, Benedetti said.
“I care about their well-being. I want to be a part of something different that Lufkin has offering pet care and the quality of service these animals deserve,” she said. “That’s what I want to be a part of. I don’t want to be someone that’s been here 20, 30 years who hasn’t really contributed to the community and the safety of our animals.”
The kenneling services will be offered Friday through Monday. To schedule an appointment, call 238-8771.
“If we can put 20 dogs in here, and I can help save 20 dogs, I’m excited,” she said. “If I save one or five, it matters. It counts.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.