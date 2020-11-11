The sisters of the Monastery of the Infant Jesus celebrated 75 years of life in Lufkin Monday. With no ability to host a public celebration because of COVID-19, prioress Sister Mary Margaret invited the community to celebrate in spirit.
“We are so thankful to be in Lufkin where we have been planted where God’s word was already cherished and where we could join our prayers with the prayers of the community,” she said. “I think that’s what has bound us together.”
The sisters said there is a general feeling like the 75 years has been such a short time.
The monastery was founded in 1945 by Dominican nuns from the Monastery of the Blessed Sacrament in Detroit, which traces its roots to 1206 (its original monastery in Prouille, France).
While no founding sisters live, Sister Mary Veronica has been with the monastery for 74 years.
“It seems like it was just yesterday,” she said. “It was kind of a special day of thought to think about my 74 of the 75 years and all the goodness that has come to the monastery through the people. So many good people in Lufkin, and I love them.”
They said the community is such a blessing to the monastery and is so giving. This year, they helped the monastery purchase a new air conditioning system, which they are grateful for.
There are currently 18 nuns in solemn vows and one in temporary vows. Eight are Texas born, and the other sisters come from Illinois, Ohio, California, Mexico, Vietnam, Cuba and Tanzania.
Sister Mary Margaret said they have been reading their annals together, and it has united them with what their founding sisters went through.
When the monastery was originally founded, there were some legal issues with the property, so they were taken in by the sisters at La Salette in Nacogdoches until they were able to move to Lufkin and begin repairs and alterations to their farmhouse property in September 1945.
On Nov. 9, 1945, Bishop Christopher E. Byrne established papal enclosure and perpetual adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. They are cloistered, and at least one sister is in prayer 24/7.
“Very soon we learned about the East Texas Bible Belt and about our friendly neighbors, strong, faithful Christians,” a history of the monastery reads. “They appreciated goodness wherever they found it and respected and valued a life of prayer and dedicated to God, even when not understanding the concept of enclosure. Many lasting friendships were made in those early days, and this spirit of ecumenism has ever been a distinctive and cherished mark of our Dominican community.”
The monastery lost its second prioress, Mother Mary Dominic, at 45, unexpectedly on New Year’s Eve 1952. She was succeeded by Mother Mary Henry, who carried the monastery through many difficulties, including financial struggles and geographic isolation from Catholic and Dominican centers of population.
For several years, the sisters dealt with facilities that did not meet their needs. Sister Mary Veronica recounted memories of trekking to chapel on a bumpy bus, sometimes through flooding creek beds.
After 22 years, the sisters were able to move into their permanent home on Lotus Lane.
“It wasn’t easy, but it helps us to appreciate the sacrifices that were made so that we could have the beautiful monastery that we have today,” Sister Mary Margaret said. “I went out yesterday on our trail, and it was so quiet and just beautiful.”
To hear the history and experience how the world and monastery has changed through the speaking of the annals and the history of the living sisters is beautiful, Sister Mary Rose Carlin said.
“I think we’ve been blessed to come to a place that is so faith-filled,” she said. “It’s very beautiful.”
Sister Mary Veronica joined the order when she was 15. She said it was difficult to describe why other than to say that when God chooses a person for a vocation, he picks you up and places you.
“I had seen articles about cloistered nuns, and I said that’s what I wanted to be,” she said. “I came in June 1946, and I’ve been here ever since. I’ve been here through thick and thin.”
At times it could be very difficult to transition right away into full monastic life, waking up to perform adorations in the middle of the night and getting used to the food. But God gives grace to those he calls, she said.
“All the hardships and all, you get the grace to endure all of that if you’re gonna be in this life,” Sister Mary Veronica said.
Sister Mary Margaret said when she was younger, she would run to church every day.
“I don’t know why. Nobody woke me up. Nobody encouraged me. Nobody discouraged me. There was a yearning, a hunger to be united with God,” she said.
She knew she had to give her life to God, but she didn’t know about any cloisters, so she turned to a community of teaching sisters. She taught for two years before she heard of the monastery in Lufkin.
They advised her to let her vows expire with the teaching sisters and come as an aspirant to live for a few weeks, taking off her habit and virtually starting all over again.
“I came sight-unseen. I had one letter and one conversation, which terrified me. You just drop everything and you come follow Him. It’s as simple as that,” she said.
Sister Mary Rose grew up seeking God’s presence in nature and music. She and her family would visit the monastery often, and she said she was struck by the palpable feeling of the presence of God.
“The sense of Him abiding and wanting to dwell with Him made me want to be a nun and made me want to be a nun here,” she said. “I was attracted by the sisters’ joy. They just seemed to radiate, and the cookies helped.”
Through some experiences in college, it became clear to her that her calling lay in the church, and she joined 20 years ago.
Since then, she said her perspective in viewing the world has changed.
“When you spend your whole day praying Psalms and listening to Scriptures, you start to see with the eyes of God and more and more His love for everybody,” she said. “He’s madly in love with everybody, and He died for everybody, no matter what.”
Sister Mary Veronica said her mantra in her older years comes from Psalm 13: “I will praise God forever for He has been so good to me.”
