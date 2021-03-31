Tuesday, March 23, I was on the commissioner’s court agenda to make the following statement, but at the last minute I was kicked off the agenda because commissioners Bobby Cheshire, Terry Pitts and Kermit Kennedy did not want to hear what the public has to say about implementation of the unit-road system with professional management.
Thank you for this opportunity to address you this morning on a topic that is of extreme importance to the citizens of Angelina County, and that is, good roads or the lack thereof.
I am here to remind you that 24,593 constituents of yours voted in November 2020, five months ago, to require you to form a unit-road department staffed with a professional registered engineer, with six years of road construction experience. That person will oversee the construction and maintenance of all roads in the county, regardless of which precinct they are in.
I will also remind you that 100% of all citizens who reside in Angelina County pay your salary, and basically provide the taxes for everything you spend. It is not your money to spend any way that you want to, without accountability, transparency and responsibility. The taxpayers resoundingly, 76.2% of them, said they want better roads in Angelina County and they want their money spent wisely. They recognize, and the state Legislature authorized the citizens to demand professionalism come to county road construction and maintenance.
We understand that most of you don’t want the unit-road system and a professional engineer to oversee it. Well, your bosses (the taxpayers) do, and they get the last say.
When we heard last week that you were lowering the standards set by Section 252.304 of the Transportation Code, to hire a non-professional supervisor, with less years’ experience, we became outraged.
It is our understanding that you have sought and interviewed a Texas professional engineer, with all the job qualifications that you advertised for, who is willing to work for less than $100,000 per year with more than six years management experience and oversight over Lutkin’s Street Department.
The Lufkin City Manager says this about your professional engineer applicant:
“I am unqualified to comment on the open county position or to make any specific recommendations. I can say, however, that Chuck Walker is a highly trained and skilled engineer, with a command of road construction, repair, budgets, supervision of employees and drainage issues that will be hard to match anywhere. Moreover, he is always positive and was always responsive with members of the public and elected officials. His expertise and experience were valued at the city of Lufkin. Were the county to ultimately hire Chuck Walker, I expect that county residents would soon notice the difference he can make in the county road system.
On a final personal note, I consider Chuck Walker a friend, as do scores of others in the city of Lufkin, and we wish him the best. We wish the same for the county and its search for a road engineer.”
Chuck Walker has been with the city of Lufkin for 11 years and he is now willing to serve as the unit-road department manager for Angelina County. The state statute says that you cannot lower the standard from a professional engineer unless you are “unable” to hire a professional engineer, and you obviously are able.
Please do what the citizens want and are willing to pay for. Robert Bass, who represents the Texas Association of Counties told us, when he was here, that the unit-road system will work if the commissioners cooperate to make it work. It will be good for all of us and make you commissioners look like you care. Remember who you work for.
