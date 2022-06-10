The guy who’s always bumming a ride. The guy who shows up uninvited to your home and proceeds to crash on the couch for days. The guy who arrives at a family barbecue with nothing to contribute — he’s just there to eat what everyone else prepared.
I am he. I’m that guy.
Not necessarily in a literal sense. I drive myself wherever I need to go, the only couch I commandeer is my own and I only show up to backyard cookouts if invited — and I’ll at least bring the beverages.
My freeloading happens when I’m covering our local teams in whatever sport. This summer marks my 22nd year covering games for The Lufkin Daily News, and while I started out simply sitting in a press box somewhere, I’ve now moved down onto the fields as a photographer.
Basically, I get in people’s way. But that’s not what makes me a freeloading bum.
I’m also hijacking excitement. I mix and mingle with parents, family members and other fans, and I get on the sidelines, near the benches or in the dugouts.
Not once have I ever driven any of the young players to and from practices and games. Nary a time have I been the one having to do the kids’ dirty laundry or ensure they have snacks. I’m not a coach or a player, so I don’t even attend practices.
I just show up at game time and revert straight to my normal, in-the-way self.
For some reason, I’m tolerated. No, that’s not enough. I’m actually made to feel welcome. Recently, I stepped into a crowded Diboll Lumberjack baseball dugout to get my camera out of an unexpected rain shower. I tried staying out of the way, but one of the boys noticed me and told a teammate, “Hey, scoot your booty over and give the camera guy some room.”
In the very same game, a ’Jack made a fantastic diving catch, and the guys in the dugout went wild. One player turned and nearly ripped my arm off with a high five.
Why? I didn’t have anything to do with it. Why should I get to celebrate?
I’ve even gotten a chest bump from a player whose catch I’d captured in a photo. She probably couldn’t tell anyone my name, but she nearly knocked me over with her celebration.
And no matter how many times I do this, or how many games I attend, I never get tired of the way the players and coaches allow me to be a part of the atmosphere.
See? I’m a freeloader. It ain’t fair, but I’ll sure take it.
For whatever reason, even the fans put up with my crap. Sometimes I have to get in a certain position to shoot the pics I need, and it often means standing right in front of someone who got there early enough to locate a great seat. Now he or she has some big, hairy guy blocking the view. I always apologize and let them know I’ll get out of their way as fast as I can — I tell ’em, “Hey, if I get in your way, just throw something at me.” So far, no one has taken me up on the offer, except for the young softball player standing behind me once who spit a sunflower seed in my ear. Her apology and horrified reaction suggested it may have been an accident, but I felt I probably deserved it.
They way I’m allowed to “participate” in all the excitement just blows my mind. During football season, I’ll be standing next to players on the sidelines trying to get pics, and every single time, they’ll make room for me. I’ve even had a few step in front of me to keep my old, slow-moving butt from getting run over. I bet those guys couldn’t tell you my name, either.
I do all my aggravating damage throughout every season, but there’s something even more special about playoffs. As I guy who never once played in an actual postseason game in any of the sports in which I participated growing up, I feel I’m living vicariously through the kids who are living such a dream. I’m allowed to be a part of their special moments, and not once has anyone looked at me as if questioning why I’m there.
Last year, I chased Diboll’s Lady Jacks through the softball tournament as they went all the way to the state championship game. The next week, I was there to cover the town’s celebration, and danged if coach Hayland Hardy and the kids didn’t present me with one of their UIL medals. Must have been pretty dusty on the field that night, ’cause my eyes were watering a little. The medal hangs in a special place in my home office.
I’ll never understand it, nor will I ever be able to explain it. I’m thinking it has to do with the quality of the people in our area, along with the way they’re raising their kids. I doubt seriously they ever have a pre-game conversation stating something like, “Be nice to the old dude. Respect your elders even when they’re annoying. Don’t spit in his ear.”
The kids just do it.
I can’t promise I’ll stay out of the way, nor will I make any empty vows regarding not soaking up the excitement as if I’m actually part of it. All I can do is express my sincere gratitude and hope it’s enough.
Meanwhile, I’ll just keep showing up until someone tells me to scoot my booty out of the way.
Or maybe spits a sunflower seed in my ear.
