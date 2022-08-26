Kenneth Williams has been appointed Beaumont’s new city manager, effective Sept. 6, according to Beaumont mayor Robin Mouton.
The city council contracted Baker Tilly US, LLP to provide executive recruitment services after longtime city manager Kyle Hayes retired in March, Mouton said. More than 50 people applied, and the field was eventually narrowed from 16 to three finalists who were interviewed by council.
“While all three finalists were impressive, Williams was the most qualified and had the best skillset to usher the city of Beaumont into a new era,” Mouton said.
Williams, a native of Angelina County, brings more than 15 years of experience as a city manager in Texas, most recently in the city of Buda. Under his direction, the city experienced a more than 200% population growth and great financial stability with the passage of two voter-approved bond packages, according to a press release from city of Beaumont announcing his hiring.
Buda developed an excellent quality of life, achieving the status of the 35th Best City to Live in America by 24/7 Wall Street, and was named one of the 50 safest cities in Texas, all while maintaining one of the lowest tax rates in the country, according to the release.
“My philosophy of city management is to provide professional acumen, practical skills, and a servant heart while offering support and leadership to city council, staff and the greater community, and I look forward to working with the entire city of Beaumont on this next chapter, Williams said.
The press release said Williams has held positions all across all areas of government from emergency coordinator to public works director and community development director, which provides a deep-seated understanding of the needs of municipalities.
Williams also was elected president of the Texas City Management Association and has served on the Board of International City/County Management Association, along with an impressive resume of accolades and service awards, according to the release.
As the former assistant city manager of Lufkin, where his family resides, he has a vested interest in Southeast Texas and is looking forward to returning to the area.
“I really enjoyed my time operating with the city of Lufkin and the people who were a part of the organization, as it was a prominent time in my life,’’ Williams said. ‘‘We were able to achieve a lot of great things that stand proudly today. Those 18 years also gave me the opportunity to gain the skills and experience needed to enhance my career and to be able to manage a larger and more complex city.
‘‘As a fifth generation Angelina Countian I treasure my family and personal relationships in Lufkin and always will. As Cynthia and I still own a house in Lufkin, we look forward to all the great interactions when visiting town. Love the great friends, family and people of Lufkin in wishing everyone the best.”
