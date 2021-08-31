Most football fans looking to find their Friday night entertainment will have to look elsewhere after it was announced Lufkin/Nacogdoches tickets will not be available to the public.
The decision was made by Nacogdoches ISD officials on Tuesday.
Nacogdoches season ticket holders will have their passes honored for the game. However, there will be no tickets available either online or at the gate.
Performers — including players, drill team, band members and cheerleaders for each team — will be allotted four tickets apiece. Those performers will be allowed to purchase tickets from their respective coaches.
The decision comes a year after tickets were not made available to the public for the Nacogdoches/Lufkin basketball games at each site. No incidents occurred at either game.
The teams did not meet in football last season due to COVID-19 issues within the Nacogdoches program.
Nacogdoches ISD officials made the decision due to recent incidents at basketball and football games between the schools, highlighted by shootings in the parking lots at different locations.
Other sporting events between the teams over the last year have gone on as planned without any major incidents.
With Tuesday's decision, there will be a smaller crowd at the stadium a year after seating was limited to 50% throughout the state. However, it probably won't be as noticeable due to Nacogdoches already featuring the smallest capacity at a stadium Lufkin will play in this season.
"There will probably still be more people there than we had at some games last year," Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said. "It doesn't affect what we do. After Friday night, we need to go out there and take care of things regardless of who is in the stadium."
Kickoff for Friday's game is set for 7 p.m.
