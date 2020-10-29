Heather and John Fernandez, owners of Bill's Shoe Repair, are teaming up with Jubal's Boot and Shoe Repair in Crowley, Louisiana, to host a toy drive for those affected by recent hurricanes.
They are asking anyone who can to donate new toys or money so they can help make sure these kids have a happy Christmas.
Heather said they decided to do this after the news and people stopped talking about those affected by the hurricanes.
"It's election year, we get it. It's coronavirus, we get it, but the only time you've heard about Lake Charles again since that first bad storm was when another storm was coming to hit them again," Heather said. "It's like nobody talks about them anymore."
While no one is talking about them, there are families in Louisiana that are suffering, she said. Heather and her husband have extended family in West Lake who lost everything.
"Imagine trying to explain to your kids already, you didn't get to go to school this year, and then now your house is gone, now Santa's not going to come? I can't imagine," she said.
Still now the state is prepping for the possibility of dealing with Hurricane Zeta.
The Rotary Club in Crowley will help hand out the toys before Christmas. Heather said another factor in their decision was that many of Louisiana's typical avenues for help in their area are fighting devastation along with them, so they need people from areas who were not as badly hit or not hit at all to help.
"It feels bad to sit down to try to start your list of what you're going to go buy for your kids and then there's a bunch of little kids sitting over there that have been forgotten about right now," she said.
"It's hard to think about giving away anything right now, but $1,500 is our GoFundMe, and that's 75 people $20 bucks they'd waste in a convenient store. We do it every day. It's not a whole bunch, but I've been that mom that didn't know what to say, trying to figure out how to have Christmas."
Even if it is just a dollar store toy or $10, Heather said they will take it. Bill's Shoe Repair in Lufkin, Jubal's Boot and Shoe Repair in Crowley and The Lazy Daisy in Kirbyville are taking donations.
To donate online, visit gofundme.com/cajun-kids-christmas.As of Oct. 28, only $95 had been raised.
They hope to have $1,500 and toys collected by Dec. 5.
