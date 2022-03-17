Junior Achievement USA is presenting State Farm with a bronze level 2020-21 U.S. President’s Volunteer Service Award in appreciation of its partnership and support.
The U.S. President’s Volunteer Service Award recently was presented to 55 organizations at a virtual awards ceremony.
In 2003, President George W. Bush established the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation to recognize the contributions volunteers make in communities and encourage more people to serve. The council created the President’s Volunteer Service Award program as a way to thank and honor individuals who engage in volunteer service. Junior Achievement became an official certifying organization for this award in 2006.
“Our research shows that in light of the pandemic, one-third of teens are looking for additional emotional support from caring adults this school year,” said Staci Hodges, executive director of Junior Achievement of Angelina County. “Junior Achievement volunteers are important mentors for young people, bringing our programs to life. JA volunteers share their experiences and skills with students, while teaching them how to manage money, succeed in the workforce, or start a business that grows the economy. JA’s volunteers are critical to our organization’s success and are a vital part of our mission.”
Junior Achievement’s kindergarten through high school programs are delivered across the county by a network of volunteers, including State Farm volunteers. JA programs provide innovative, hands-on work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy education to students in and around Angelina County each year.
State Farm recently presented a $12,000 Good Neighbor Citizenship grant to Junior Achievement of Angelina County to support JA programming.
“Junior Achievement volunteers help build communities by empowering the next generation’s success,” Hodges said. “JA could not exist without the dedication of its volunteers. We are grateful for this opportunity to recognize their invaluable support.”
