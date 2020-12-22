Gattefossé USA, a branch of the French corporation Gattefossé, will build its first North American manufacturing plant in Lufkin, the Lufkin Economic Development Corporation announced today.
Gattefossé is a 140-year-old family-owned company from Lyon, France. Its Lufkin facility will produce lipid-based specialty ingredients for the beauty and health care industries worldwide.
The company will invest about $37 million in a facility to be built in the City of Lufkin Industrial Park on state Highway 103 east, near Twin Disc.
Economic Development director Bob Samford said he was unsure about the size of the building, but expected it to be around 10 times as large as Twin Disc based on the amount the company intends to invest.
The company needs to show they have begun building their facility by October 2022, Samford said. The company’s press release said they intend to begin construction in 2021.
Additionally, they plan to hire at least 10 full-time employees. These employees would likely be a mix of highly skilled professionals like biochemists and engineers and those without a degree, Samford said. There would be positions anyone can apply for, he said.
“It will be something new and refreshing for Lufkin,” he said. “It just puts in a whole other bracket of possibilities and catapults us into the world of the Foreign Trade Zone.”
Samford believes this further exemplifies the usefulness of the Foreign Trade Zone designation Lufkin received in 2019 for bringing in international companies. Gattefossé will be able to utilize the FTZ to connect with resources and to ship locally made products.
In exchange, the LEDC will give 15 acres to the company and the Lufkin city council may grant a 10-year tax abatement — they will decide this at their next scheduled meeting on Jan. 19, 2021, a press release from the LEDC said.
“Everyone at Gattefossé is excited about the opportunities and future growth of our company that the location in Lufkin, Texas offers,” Eric Brun, president and CEO of Gattefossé North America, said.
“We know this facility will accelerate our core values of diligently working to guarantee the quality and reliability of our ingredients while providing our customer with all the support and resources they need to make successful products that address global consumers demands.”
Additionally, Samford believes it further promotes the necessity of the Lufkin Forward project, saying that by continuing to improve the culture and quality of life in Lufkin, the city will be able to expand and to continue to bring in new jobs.
