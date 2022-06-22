The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning that deputies have arrested a local man after a video showing him whipping a dog received hundreds of shares online.
The sheriff’s office said Lorenzo Johnson was charged with felony cruelty to animals. Three dogs were seized and will be held pending a court hearing, the agency said in a news release.
The agency said there was no official report of abuse made and they only learned of the situation through social media, according to the release.
Reports of the incident were made with Lufkin police and Lufkin Animal Services, according to the director of animal services Aaron Ramsey and Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth. However, the case was not within the city’s jurisdiction, Pebsworth said.
Angelina County validated the video and identified the suspect and filed seizure paperwork so the dog could be taken to a “safe location,” according to the release.
“We take these incidents seriously, but still have to follow the law and correct procedures,” the release stated. “Please report these type incidents directly to the Sheriff’s Office rather than posting on social media. Direct reports to us will expedite the investigation process and will help us to help our citizens.”
The sheriff’s office informed the public Tuesday evening they were investigating the incident via social media.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.