Prescribed burn today in Sabine National Forest The Lufkin Daily News Jan 14, 2022

Officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas plan to conduct a prescribed burn today in the Sabine National Forest.The burn will be south of Forest Service roads 125 and 126.Winds are predicted from the southeast at 4-10 mph. Officials advise a long-range drift smoke may affect some of the areas.Call the Sabine Ranger District office (409) 625-1940 with questions or concerns.
