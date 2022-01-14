Officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas plan to conduct a prescribed burn today in the Sabine National Forest.

The burn will be south of Forest Service roads 125 and 126.

Winds are predicted from the southeast at 4-10 mph. Officials advise a long-range drift smoke may affect some of the areas.

Call the Sabine Ranger District office (409) 625-1940 with questions or concerns.