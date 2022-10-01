The following is a list of restaurant inspections performed by the Angelina County & Cities Health District from Sept. 8-15.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
■ ■ ■
Brookshire Brothers #35, 221 N. Temple Dr., Diboll
Date of inspection: Sept. 8
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 16
Reasons for violations: food shall never be stacked unless a protective covering is in place; observed a pan of cooked eggs that were cooling being stored directly on top of a pan of bacon with no protective covering, the bacon was discarded; frozen food in the walk-in cooler must be covered, several boxes of food observed open, items were closed; discard deli meat and cheese in the display cooler in the deli that has exceeded the seven-day mark, date marking shall not be changed when the food item expires, several deli meats were observed to have double labeling, original dates expired on Aug. 29, 2022, another sticker was placed over that one that expired Sept. 12, 2022, once cheese was observed to have a green substance on it, all deli meat and cheese in question was discarded by the deli manager; no ambient air thermometer was observed in the hot display, meat/cheese display, marketable or hot grab-and-go at the rront, manager did place thermometers in each unit; significant grease buildup was observed on the walls and ceiling in the deli, consider having the vent hood serviced; repairs needed in the deli at the display cabinet at the sliding door, they do not roll easily and could pose a physical hazard issue, repairs needed, manager in deli said they place an order for repairs but it has not been completed; replace baking pans if unable to removed the accumulations of grease and food debris, baking pans observed with significant buildup, manager did state they were recently washed with an acid bath but that did not help much, replacement of the pans needed; general clean is needed in several reach-in and display units throughout the facility: in the deli a general clean of the deli meat/cheese unit to remove food debris; in the grocery area the reach-in in cooler of Food Club ice cream, eggs shelving, milk cooler shelving, end cap with Jimmy Dean sausage & biscuit; in the meat department the shelving under the Zummo’s sausage, link sausage, hot dogs and bacon should be cleaned. If unable to remove debris consider repairs or replacement; in the produce section all shelving needs to be cleaned. Buildup observed at the bell peppers, leafy greens and by the tomatoes to remove food debris and slime; ice bin in the deli observed to have a brown and pink buildup in the ice bin, discontinue use until properly cleaned, work order placed at exit; microwave in the deli observed to have food debris built up on the top, general clean needed; AC vents and returns in the deli were observed rusted, chipping paint and damaged, repairs required; repairs needed at the men’s restroom door, must fully self-close; seal holes at the ceiling in the deli by utility lines and sprinkler system to prevent the entry of pests, several areas observed that need to have the sealant increased.
■ ■ ■
AK’s Kitchen — Pilgrim’s Pride, 1710 W. Frank St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 14
Inspection type: pre-opening
Number of violations: 26
Reasons for violations: No agreement or written procedures onsite, guidance given to owner; two female employees were observed improperly washing hands, the first employee did not wash for 20 seconds or utilize the disposable towel to turn off the water, the second employee did not use water when lathering the soap and did not wash for 20 seconds, hand washing is our first defense in a food-borne illness outbreak, inservice required; no bodily fluid cleanup kit onsite; no labels were observed on the bulk containers of flour and sugar; no sanitation buckets onsite upon entry, employee observed wiping hands, counter and then rinsing the rag at the ware-washing sink, verbal guidance given to staff member by owner; chicken in the warming cabinet (the one the right) must maintain the food at 135 or above, some chicken tempted about 135 but a majority was tempted at 120-130F, observed a female employee leaving the door open while serving customers, the door must stay closed to maintain the products’ temperature, unit was turned up to 175F and chicken was rapid reheated; hamburgers on the display counter must be maintained at 135F or above, tempted at 112F, consider utilizing time as a public health control until adequate hot hold unit is obtained, burgers were displayed less than 1 hour and sold, operators do not currently have written procedures to utilize time as a public health control; pepperoni, raw chicken and broth tempted above 41F in the older reach-in cooler closest to the serving line must maintain temperature, food was discarded and the unit was placed out of service; proper ice baths required to maintain food temperatures, lettuce, tomato and onion on the front serving line were tempted greater than 41F, the ice must come above the rim of food to maintain the product at 41F or below; review all food storage containers and utensils and discard any that are broken and damaged; all hot and cold holding units are required to have thermometer to properly monitor, several units observed to have no ambient air thermometers; no thermometer onsite to properly monitor internal temperatures; operator currently utilizing chlorine sanitation with no chemical test strips onsite, QT test strips are onsite but being stored in the manager’s desk; no chlorine chemical test strips onsite; repairs required ASAP to the walk-in cooler and freezer, floor panels do not touch and pose a huge tripping hazard for employees and additionally they are easily cleanable; review all cooking equipment to determine if a cleaning or replacement is needed, several encrusted pots and pans observed; general clean of the eight microwaves in the dining area needed; no chemical sanitation available at the three-compartment sink when active ware-washing was being done, instructed the owner on proper sanitation when ware-washing, sinks were emptied and owner instructed staff to properly fill the sinks; walls throughout the facility observed to have damaged, chipping paint or damaged sheetrock, currently a work order is in place and a staff member is working on the repairs; replace damaged ceiling vents in the prep area, some appear to have rust and chipping paint; increase weather strip at side exit leading to the walk-in cooler, daylight observed at the bottom; seal all the holes at the utility lines in the ceiling and repair all damaged ceiling tiles; the only designated hand sink that doubles as the hand washing sink for the restroom was stocked with disposable towels, towels observed soiled on a prep surface; a clearly legible hand washing sign is required at the designated hand washing sink, sign was soiled and damaged; designated area required for all personal items, personal drinks removed from prep tables and reach-in cooler; chemical sanitation at the three-compartment sink must meet the minimum standard, inspector utilized a chemical test strip to verify sanitation was available when ware-washing, no sanitation was available in the 3rd bay, the sanitation bay, chlorine was toxic in the 2nd rinse bay, sinks were emptied and management instructed dishwasher on proper sanitation and chemical levels.
General comment: Post health permit and food manager certification in a conspicuous location. OK to open.
■ ■ ■
Lufkin Tiny Treasures Too, 600 N. Raguet St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 14
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 0
■ ■ ■
Building Block’s Academy LLC, 211 Morris Road, Burke
Date of inspection: Sept. 15
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 0
General comment: Active managerial control demonstrated by manager onsite. Facility clean and in good repair.
■ ■ ■
Katherine Sage Temple Child Care, 101 Maynard St., Diboll
Date of inspection: Sept. 15
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 3
Reasons for violations: repairs needed at the cabinets, lower cabinets in the kitchen were observed to have peeling cabinet liner; repair the laminate under the three-compartment sink; repair the damaged wall in the dry storage room.
General comment: Overall general cleanliness is wonderful. The facility will begin a three-year renovation and possible expansion.
