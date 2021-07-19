Lufkin firefighters responded to two calls Monday morning, according to a press release by Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.
No injuries were reported in either incident.
The first fire was at a vacant home in the 400 block of Locke Ally at 5:46 a.m.
Fifteen firefighters in three engine trucks, one rescue truck and a battalion chief responded within four minutes of the call, according to a statement b y assistant fire chief Ryan Watson in the release. The first engine reported a heavy fire from the rear of the small wood frame residence.
Fire crews employed a defensive strategy to protect the other homes and had the fire under control at 6:05 a.m., the release states.
The second fire was at a home in the 400 block of Bonner Street at 7:57 a.m.
Twenty-one firefighters responded in three engines, one rescue vehicle, a battalion chief and five support staff responded.
The resident told 911 dispatchers she fell asleep with a cigarette and her home was on fire, but that she made it out of her home safely, according to the release.
The first unit, which also arrived within four minutes, reported a small fire that was quickly extinguished, the release states. It was considered under control at 8:10 a.m.
The Lufkin Fire Marshal is investigating both fires, according to the release.
