Bells will be ringing for Lufkin shoppers as The Salvation Army kicked off its Red Kettle campaign Friday morning at the Brookshire Brothers in Gaslight Plaza.
The Red Kettle campaign helps the Salvation Army raise funds to use all year to “help the people in the community who cannot help themselves,” Capt. Cavon Phillips said. While The Salvation Army is most visible during the holiday season, it works all year to help families in need.
Red Kettles will be located outside Lufkin retailers including Walmart, Sam’s Club, JCPenney, Belk, Brookshire Brothers, Cafe Del Rio, Walgreens and convenience stores, Phillips said.
“The reason this started was to be able to help out with housing for homeless people who are on the street, to help provide meals for people who didn’t have any food, to help provide gifts for kids who wouldn’t have gifts for Christmas,” he said. “That’s why this program is so important — it’s just a wonderful program.”
The theme for this year’s campaign is “Hope Marches On,” as those who give are helping hope march on in the lives of those who do not have any hope, Phillips said.
“We have people coming to our facilities who are just hopeless, who are just giving us calls and expressing their hopelessness. And it just warrants opportunity to have a program like this at this time to encourage people who can give to keep hope marching on,” he said. “Let that be the reality for those in desperate need of our help.”
Lufkin Mayor Mark Hicks and the Central High School Band were on hand to help celebrate the start of this year’s campaign. Hicks issued a proclamation naming Nov. 12 “the official kick-off date of the Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign,” and the band played “We Wish You A Merry Christmas.”
“In the city of Lufkin, I urge citizens to recognize and participate in the Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign to be held in our community on this exciting day,” Hicks said. “I appreciate everything (The Salvation Army) does for our community — great people over there — and we just want to thank you for putting on this campaign. It always reminds me that the holiday season is here.”
For the first day of the campaign, Hicks and Mayor Jimmy Mize of Nacogdoches competed to see which city could raise more funds for the Salvation Army. By Friday evening, the city of Lufkin had won “by a slight margin” — together, the two towns raised over $3,000 in a two-hour time span.
Salvation Army Advisory Board member Michelle Briley, during a call to action, urged citizens to continue to “open their pocketbooks and hearts.”
“The money stays right here in Angelina County,” she said . “It helps provide food for our families in need and it also provides Christmas presents for kids and for families who would not be able to have that without assistance. Please, just get generous — that’s what the season is all about.”
