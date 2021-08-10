The Lufkin Economic Development Corporation on Tuesday unanimously approved the $2.4 million proposal from Lufkin Forward for further development in downtown Lufkin.
The project seeks to accomplish four “Big Ideas”: The first, to convert First Street into a festival street; the second to design, fund and update the Historic Cotton Square Park; the third to improve navigational signage, downtown’s gateways and branding; and the fourth to update Louis Bronaugh Park.
The project will be taken before the Lufkin City Council at its Aug. 17 meeting. The request for funding does not require any sort of tax rate increase and will come out of the Lufkin EDC budget, Lufkin EDC director Bob Samford said.
“We’re going to continue to improve on our quality of life,” Samford said. “We’re going to keep pushing it.”
He hopes to have it completed at the latest by 2024, but said they’re moving forward as quickly as they can. While Lufkin hired the Asakura Robinson firm, which is not a local business, Samford does intend to hire a local contractor to complete the work for this project.
“We had over 1,000 respondents to our survey, the largest response the (Asakura Robinson) consulting firm has had of any city; Boston, Houston, Dallas, Minneapolis,” Samford said. “People in Lufkin want a change, and they want to have an input into it.”
This proposal follows an online community survey that began close to the end of 2020 and ended in February. It was followed with online community meetings in which locals had an opportunity to ask questions, vote on proposals and make suggestions.
Samford and the team behind Lufkin Forward identified their “Big Ideas” using these discussions, then narrowed the scope to projects that could be completed within the next few years. Samford wanted this to show the city and its residents the Lufkin EDC could deliver on promises made.
The first “Big Idea” would convert First Street from Shepherd Avenue to Frank Avenue and Lufkin Avenue from First Street to Cotton Square into a festival street. The city would eliminate parking along those paths, widen sidewalks and establish seating, tree canopies and wayfinding kiosks along the route.
“From a budgetary standpoint, we couldn't go in and tear the sidewalks out and redo all that. So we came up with a pedestrian-friendly sidewalk,” Samford said. “So what we're going to do is we're going to eliminate the parking spaces and make that into sidewalks.”
The city has plenty of public parking, but it's not properly indicated, which leaves visitors and residents unsure of where to go. Samford said he has struggled with this himself, and said he wants better signage so visitors can clearly navigate themselves to nearby parking.
The second “Big Idea” would update the Historic Cotton Square. This particular idea was heavily discussed in the May public meeting. Attendees were given four options, but by-and-large wanted options that would encourage gathering and entertainment possibilities.
The proposal would update the stage and public art in the area to better suit the needs of Lufkin residents and represent the city’s residents. It would establish more outdoor seating, implement tree canopies for shade coverage and make room for food trucks to regularly park in the area.
“Just a place to come and hangout, maybe have some music playing and you can sit down,” Samford said.
The third “Big Idea” improves navigational signage and lets people know where Lufkin’s downtown is and rebrands the area. The proposal includes a large “Lufkin” mural at least at the Frank Avenue overpass and the creation of flags with LUFKIN written in almost rainbow colors.
The fourth “Big Idea” updates the mural and shade structures at Louis Bronaugh Park. The park sits close to the Lufkin City Hall and has been used for various events including protests over the summer of 2020 and the 2021 Flag Day Celebration.
Samford, and the Lufkin Forward group, want to see the park better utilized and to do so they intend to make the space more inviting. A part of that includes creating programming at the park and giving people reasons to stop there. Samford would like to see it become a place for families to stop for picnics or a break when needed.
“We’re seeing a resurgence of the downtown,” Samford said. “It’s a proven fact, people want to come downtown. Downtowns are reviving all over the United States. And we have a great downtown, but it can be better.”
He hopes the space will be something for all Lufkin residents, for everybody, he said. Lufkin Forward’s vision statement is: “Downtown Lufkin is a downtown for all, offering spaces that are welcoming, diverse and family-friendly where locals and visitors gather to explore, dine, shop, relax and learn.”
And Samford believes this is the way to begin implementing that vision in the area.
