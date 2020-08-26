Lufkin, Hudson, Diboll ISD and Pineywoods Community Academy have announced school will be closed on Thursday because of Hurricane Laura, which is now a Category 3 major hurricane and expected to become a Category 4 by landfall.
"Lufkin ISD will close on Thursday, Aug. 27, for Hurricane Laura," a Facebook statement from the district reads. "We will remain closed through Friday, Aug. 28, because we will not know the extent of the storm damage or if we will have power outages in our community. We will not be doing asynchronous learning during this time. Please stay safe and keep your families safe. School will resume on Monday, Aug. 31."
Hudson ISD sent out an email message to parents saying the district also would be out until Monday.
"Due to the anticipated weather conditions and possible damage from Hurricane Laura, all school activities will be closed on Thursday and Friday," the email from Superintendent Donny Webb states. "As stated yesterday, this is a complete closure and no remote instruction will be required due to potential power loss and even our own precautions with technology servers being powered off.
"School will continue today as scheduled unless we receive notification for evacuations. We ask that you take personal precautions and stay safe during this time. My prayers are for you and your family's safety. God bless you and we will resume on Monday, God willing."
Pineywoods Community Academy announced it would also close Thursday and reminded parents that Friday was a school holiday.
Diboll ISD announced it would be closing Thursday and Friday but joined Huntington, Central and Zavalla ISD in moving students to asynchronous learning.
