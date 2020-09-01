A main water line for the City of Lufkin has burst, causing the Angelina County Fresh Water Supply District No. 1 to issue a boil water notice for customers living in the area north of Lufkin along FM 2021 from approximately Jackson Road to County Barn Road.
The notice from the ACFW states that low pressures in the water distribution system and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the ACFW to advise customers to boil water before consumption through drinking, washing hands/face, brushing teeth, etc.
"To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use," the notice states. "The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from other suitable sources."
Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, the notice states.
Operations Division Manager Chris Key said the main line from the city of Lufkin that supplies water to the Angelina County Fresh Water Supply District No. 1 had a break in it, so customers were without water until lunchtime when the repair was made.
The boil water notice, however, will likely still be in effect until some time on Wednesday, he said.
"We're required to flush all of our lines to make sure that the proper chlorine residual is reestablished," Key said. "Once that is done, we will take microbial samples for analysis, and then we will submit that to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to let them know that everything is OK. Then we get permission from them to rescind the notice at that time."
For more information on updates, visit acfwater.org/public-notices.
