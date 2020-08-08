The Angelina Arts Alliance is seeking service-minded volunteers who would like to join EnCorps, the AAA’s official volunteer team.
Sign-up and orientation will be at 6 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Temple Theater on the Angelina College campus. The event previously was scheduled for Aug. 4.
The organization is seeking enthusiastic volunteers, ages 17 and up, who have people skills, a desire to serve and a love of the arts.
Attendees will fill-out applications, review procedures, preview the upcoming season, take a backstage tour and meet staff members.
Volunteers help with general operations at the Temple Theater and The Pines Theater during productions. Jobs include greeting guests, handing out playbills, ushering and assisting with concessions and merchandise.
Those planning to attend should RSVP by contacting Ginger Trotter, marketing/production manager, at 633-3220 or gtrotter@angelina.edu.
Do not attend if you are COVID-19 positive, have symptoms such as fever, or are self-quarantined due to recent exposure. Instead, call or email to sign up.
Due to COVID-19, all attendees will be required to wear a face mask, pass a ‘‘touch-free’’ temperature check and follow social distancing when seated in the theater and on the tour.
For info, call 633-3220, visit angelinaarts.org or email gtrotter@angelina.edu.
