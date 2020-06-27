The pilot of a small aircraft died early Saturday morning just east of state Highway 147 in Angelina County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
James Duke VanLue, 40, of Tomball, is believed to have attempted to land at a private runway about 2 a.m. Saturday when he reportedly clipped the tops of some trees and crashed just north of the runway, according to a press release by DPS Sgt. David. Hendry.
The crash scene wasn’t located until about 12:30 p.m. Saturday. VanLue was pronounced dead at the scene by an Angelina County justice of the peace.
The FAA and NTSB has been notified and will be conducting an investigation.
No additional information is available at this time.
