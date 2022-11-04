20221104-news-art_meeting

Lufkin Creative members Becca Chance, left, and Sally Alvis speak to members of the Lufkin Art Guild about establishing a cultural district.

 JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News

Members of Lufkin Creative shared their mission of establishing a cultural district in Lufkin Thursday night at The Grand with members of the Lufkin Art Guild, who were preparing for their fall art show and sale.

The art guild’s show and sale will be from 1-5 p.m. today and Saturday.

