Members of Lufkin Creative shared their mission of establishing a cultural district in Lufkin Thursday night at The Grand with members of the Lufkin Art Guild, who were preparing for their fall art show and sale.
The art guild’s show and sale will be from 1-5 p.m. today and Saturday.
Lufkin Creative’s event planning committee will be hosting a community art walk from 1-4 p.m. Jan. 28 in downtown, and wanted to encourage art guild members to showcase their creations.
The Art Walk will be a self-guided tour in which downtown businesses will exhibit and sell creations by local artists. The event will be free for both artists and attendees.
Lufkin Creative member Becca Chance said the group is hoping The Art Walk will be a launch event for them as they submit their letter of intent stating they will apply for a cultural district designation to the Texas Commission on the Arts. Lufkin Creative plans to submit its application in June 2023, she said.
“We wanted to make sure you all are involved,” she said. “You are an integral part of the artist community in Lufkin, and we are so thankful for you and what you’re doing.”
Chance said the mission to be designated a cultural district began three years ago during a strategic planning meeting when they first learned what a Cultural District was. Over the last three years, the team has hosted advisory groups and met with other cities via Zoom to ask what having a cultural district has meant to them.
The team also has since visited Longview and Waco — both of which have received cultural district designations — to learn what it takes, Chance said.
“In Waco, their cultural arts district executive director said, ‘The artists that at one point were doing art walks now have galleries and are selling their works professionally,’” she said. “The exposure to their art exploded, and people wanted more. Their district has boomed, and it has expanded.”
Lufkin Creative member Sally Alvis said that as a part of the application process, the team has to include a five-year strategic plan on sustaining the cultural district and a five-year marketing plan. As such, Lufkin Creative has been working with multiple local organizations and businesses — as well as the city — to achieve this goal, Alvis said.
“There’s been remarkable collaboration going on, and that’s one of the things the state looks at,” she said. “They look at inclusivity and the enthusiasm and the authenticity of the community to see this project through.”
As part of that process, Chance and Alvis recently took Ernest Luna, program administrator at the Texas Commission on the Arts, around various cultural spots in Lufkin to meet everyone involved in the process. Luna also attended the Heritage Festival.
“He said it was an overwhelming experience, how authentic people were, how inclusive, how passionate every single person he met was,” Alvis said. “He said, ‘Y’all have what it takes. You have the spirit, you have the passion, you have the people talking to each other across your community that genuinely enjoy coming together for the better of the community.’”
