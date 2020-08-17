A Sunday storm knocked power from thousands of Oncor users in the East Texas and Dallas service area.
Roger Lindsey, customer area manager for Oncor, said at the peak of the storm, 3,000 customers in East Texas were without power. A post from the Oncor official Facebook page said 100,000 customers had power restored by 2 p.m. Monday.
"This evening severe storms entered the DFW service territory bringing winds up to 70 mph, heavy rain, lightning and hail," an Oncor Facebook post reads. "Oncor crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to assess damages and restore power to customers impacted by the storm."
Lindsey said Oncor is dealing with extensive outages all over Deep East Texas because of the storm, and crews have been engaged since the storm came through last night.
"The restoration could last into the night and possibly mid-morning Wednesday," Lindsey said. "Oncor will continue to work until all have been restored."
"We have so many outages spread across our region it's taking a very long time to get to everyone, and we apologize for the inconvenience," he said.
He said Oncor is advising all customers who have not reported their outage to do so. Outages can be reported four ways:
■ Call (888) 313-4747
■ Download the Oncor Mobile app
■ Visit Oncor.com
■ Enroll in the Oncor text outage program
"Work will continue around the clock to get all restored as quickly and safely as possible," a post by Oncor Facebook reads. "Last night’s strong winds had the most impact on our equipment, with crews reporting multiple areas of downed trees and limbs impacting our power lines. Please stay alert and stay safe by avoiding debris & downed lines. Report outages through the MyOncor app, by web or by phone."
