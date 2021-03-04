State Rep. Andrew Murr was first elected in 2014 to represent District 53 in the Texas House of Representatives. The district includes Bandera, Crockett, Edwards, Kerr, Kimble, Llano, Mason, Medina, Menard, Real, Schleicher and Sutton Counties. An eighth-generation Texan, Murr lives on the family ranch near Junction and raises cattle. He is a member of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.