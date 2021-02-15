Several inches of snow, icy roads and temperatures well below freezing have Angelina County and all of Texas on high alert.
The entire state is experiencing rolling blackouts to conserve energy as many are bunkered down to fight against the frigid weather that is taking its toll on the state’s energy reserves. Oncor and other electric delivery companies are working closely with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas to strategically manage blackouts.
The length of the controlled outages have been significantly extended by ERCOT since they initially were instituted, according to a press release from Oncor.
"These outages are taking place across the service territory and ERCOT has said they could be required through Tuesday," the press release states. "We are asking all Oncor customers to be prepared to be without power for an extended period of time."
Customers do not need to report their outages at this time. Crews continue to make repairs from the storm so that when electric generation is available, it can be delivered, the press release states.
“We’ve never faced this in the state of Texas before,” Roger Lindsey, Oncor customer area manager, said. “Electric delivery companies are taking direction from ERCOT, and we are shedding our load so that we don’t lose everything. The reason we do this is so that we don’t have a complete blackout.”
This is a unique situation, Lindsey said. He has been with Oncor for 33 years, and he has known of this happening only once before.
The ERCOT mobile app allows individuals to monitor the current grid statistics. As of 12:30 p.m. Monday, the outlook was conservation critical with a current capacity of 50,559 megawatts and a current demand of 46,219 megawatts.
All 254 counties in Texas are under a winter storm warning, Lindsey said. He said some have been without power since 3 a.m. Monday and some are experiencing rotating power outages.
Those with electricity can help ease the load on the electric grid by conserving as much power as possible, Lindsey said. Oncor encourages individuals not to run major appliances, to unplug whatever possible and to use as little electricity as possible.
Oncor is not dealing with a lot of power outages because of equipment failures, Lindsey said. They have people positioned and ready to go once the curtailment is finished, and ERCOT gives the go ahead to turn everyone back on.
Lufkin Police Department issued a statement saying East Texas households could expect for additional power outages as several power plants across the state have failed, causing major grid failures going beyond the planned rolling blackouts happening since early Monday.
“In the event of widespread power outages, don’t forget to check on your elderly neighbors and loved ones,” the statement reads. “Temperatures may not get above freezing until tomorrow afternoon. Unfortunately, a second winter storm is expected to make its way into East Texas on Wednesday, bringing another round of sleet and snow. Our officers and firefighters have been provided with fleece blankets to hand out to those in need.”
Shelters are open through Godtel at 323 Moody St. at 637-2520 with overnight hours and the Salvation Army at 412 S. Third St. at 634-5134 with daytime hours.
First responders also are on call, answering reports about weather-related accidents across the county. The accidents began during the weekend and have continued overnight Sunday and through Monday, city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth said.
“Thankfully, to my knowledge, we have not had any life-threatening injuries out of these incidents, but people are continuing to slide off the road,” Pebsworth said. “We get that people who are essential have to keep going to work, but if you are not essential, please stay home. You are endangering your life, you are endangering the lives of the people who are going to have to come rescue you.”
The powdery snow has packed down and turned to ice that is quite slick, Pebsworth said. Two of the city’s emergency vehicles have had to be pulled out of snow and ice.
“This is serious,” she said. “We cannot stress enough — stay home, if at all possible.”
The Texas Department of Transportation provides an online tool that tracks road conditions in realtime called DriveTexas.org. Typically, the ice compacts on bridges and overpasses most commonly, but the tool is showing ice and snow on nearly all roads in Angelina County as of midday Monday.
Authorities also are cautioning pet owners to take care of their furry loved ones. The Grapeland Police Department made arrests for animal cruelty after the discovery of four dogs, four horses and a puppy that froze to death overnight Sunday.
Detective J.B. Smith with Lufkin Police Department said there are many facets to animal cruelty, but in relation to weather, it is cruelty to non-livestock animals — intentionally, knowingly or recklessly failing to provide reasonably, necessary food, water, care or shelter to an animal that is in the person’s custody — under Chapter 42 of the penal code.
“I’m a big animal lover. I have two dogs, they live inside the house, and they’re just my children, so I’m not going to leave them outside anymore so than I would my children,” Smith said. “But just because an animal is outside does not automatically mean it’s animal cruelty, even in this weather and this temperature.”
Horses are outside animals and cannot be reasonably brought inside the house, Smith said. So the option is to provide them a way to get out of the cold and into warmth such as hay, a barn, blankets, etc., he said.
“Just be a good person is what it comes down to,” Smith said. “Treat an animal the way it needs to be treated. They rely on us for everything when we bring them into our custody.”
