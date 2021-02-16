LufkinDailyNews.com will be free for 48 hours.
Freezing temperatures in Angelina County have caused hazardous road conditions. Freezing rain is expected to begin around 2 a.m. Wednesday, making overnight delivery of Wednesday’s print edition unsafe.
We will hold Wednesday’s paper and deliver it with your Friday paper if it is safe to do so.
In the meantime, The Lufkin Daily News team will continue to bring you the news online at LufkinDailyNews.com, and because of the extreme weather conditions, there will be no charge and no log-in information required to access the entire Lufkin Daily News site.
Please view Wednesday’s edition online along with other news.
Thank you for your understanding, and please be safe during this unusual weather event.
