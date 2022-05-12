It’s the most wonderful time of the year.
No, not Christmas. But for a whole lot of people, this month is going to feel even better than unwrapping a new gift.
It’s Graduation Season. It’s not an official title, not like a sports season, but it should have its own designation. There actually is a National Graduation Day (it falls on May 17 this year). Awesome.
But we should celebrate the whole month. This is a really, really big deal. For those of us involved in the education business, there’s just nothing else like it. Seeing students we’ve known — and perhaps have tried to guide at least a little — receiving their hard-earned awards elicits a sense of pride like nothing else can offer.
Colleges and universities already have begun their processions, or will be this weekend. One of the greatest elements of those ceremonies is the range in ages. Some students came straight from high school, so technically, they’re still “youngsters.”
However, a number of college and university grads are considered “non-traditional.” That’s a nice way of saying “older.” Men and women who decided to make the jump into higher education later in life — often after experiencing some earlier hardships. They overcame the initial doubts — “Am I too old to learn all this?” — and proceeded to accomplish something they wouldn’t have thought possible at a younger age.
At those same college/university ceremonies, there are likely to be children in the audience, and they’ll be among the loudest as they witness their own parents strutting across the stage. They’ll forever have the memory of watching Mom or Dad sitting up late at night trying to complete assignments after working and taking care of those kids all day. Plenty of those kids “helped” with the homework.
Finally, maybe the kids in attendance will finally understand all those sacrifices. The missed events, the weekends stuck at home while the parent plowed through some heavy-duty study/homework sessions — maybe now, all of it will make sense to the young ones who didn’t quite understand.
Later this month, the high schools will hold their proceedings. Invitations already are making their way through the mail service. The seniors, if they haven’t yet, are getting their cap-and-gown photos ready. Parents and grandparents are planning the night, making whatever arrangements necessary to ensure they have a seat.
On the big day, whatever venue is hosting the commencement ceremony will be packed and rowdy. The teachers and parents will cheer each graduate; it could be they’re just excited to get rid of the kid, as my teachers were, but most likely they’re actually celebrating the same feelings as the grads.
In every ceremony, there are the honors bestowed upon the high achievers. They deserve all the recognition they receive, whether it’s on a paper or on a special piece of their graduation regalia. Some of them worked extremely hard to reach those academic pinnacles. They’ve earned the accolades.
But please don’t forget the other students, whether they’re new college or high school grads. There’ll be fewer of them receiving special notice, but so many of them had to overcome incredible obstacles just to make it to the stage. For them, the mere act of walking the short distance to the presenters represents the end of an incredibly hard journey. They’ve had to fight off rough home environments, learning challenges, health issues and myriad other struggles in an effort to make it to the same destination as their peers.
It’s why those in the audience may witness an entire gamut of emotions expressed from those stage walkers. There may be some dancing. There might be some serious celebratory arm-pumping.
For sure, there’ll be enough tears to wash down the entire stage.
While all grads should feel a sense of accomplishment, there will be plenty whose overwhelming reaction simply will be a sense of relief. “I made it.”
Yes, grad, you certainly did. Whether or not you have the extra adornments on your robe or mortar board, you should take at least a few moments to feel proud of yourself. There were plenty of ups and downs on the way to those caps and gowns. Lots of hassles in earning those tassels.
Take a moment on your big day and look around you. You’re not going to be the only proud one in the crowd.
Congratulations to all the grads, and to all those who helped ’em get to the stage.
Let the dancing, arm-pumping and crying commence.
