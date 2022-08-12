Paula Capps, who was last seen midday Thursday on Billy Clark Road in Huntington, has been found "alive, alert and responsive," according to the Angelina County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Capps was reported missing Thursday afternoon. She is a retired Huntington ISD fifth-grade science teacher who suffers from dementia.

