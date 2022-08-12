featured top story Missing woman found safe By KAYLEY FRAZE/The Lufkin Daily News Kayley Fraze Author email Aug 12, 2022 Aug 12, 2022 Updated 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email CAPPS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Paula Capps, who was last seen midday Thursday on Billy Clark Road in Huntington, has been found "alive, alert and responsive," according to the Angelina County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.Capps was reported missing Thursday afternoon. She is a retired Huntington ISD fifth-grade science teacher who suffers from dementia."Thanks to God she is safe," the Facebook post reads. Kayley Fraze's email address is kayley.fraze@lufkindailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Paula Capps Asco Photography Zoology Billy Clark Road Camera Science Teacher Huntington Doorbell Internet Post Safe Facebook Angelina County Kayley Fraze Author email Follow Kayley Fraze Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGrand jury indicts man on charge of abandoning kids at Petty'sFive Angelina County teachers sharing a $2,000 shopping spree at AcademyLufkin Pride provides safe space, acceptanceSheriff's office arrests mother of man charged in his wife's deathLETTER: A refreshing changeLufkin woman taken to Tyler hospital after three-vehicle crash on Highway 69BUSINESS ROUNDUP: Dessert, lunch options expanding in LufkinMan charged with making violent threat to Diboll police chief9-acre wildfire reported off Southwood DriveThe stadium that changed everything: Building the Astrodome Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.