Lufkin police arrested a 33-year-old Lufkin woman who they say she stole a 2021 GMC truck from a tire shop on Timberland Drive before leading them on a chase.
Lindsay Bailey is charged with stealing a blue 2021 GMC AT4 pickup in the 900 block of North Timberland Drive. The Angelina County Sheriff's Office arrested her less than a month ago on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, as well.
Witnesses on Friday told police Bailey left the shop heading eastbound on the loop, according to city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth. The pursuit took Bailey and officers through several farm-to-market roads off state Highway 103 east and through a cemetery before she headed back toward Lufkin, Pebsworth said.
Multiple law enforcement agencies spiked the truck’s tires several times throughout the pursuit. With no tread left on the GMC’s tires, Bailey lost control and crashed the vehicle into a power pole across from the Dollar General on 103 east, according to Pebsworth.
Bailey was uninjured in the crash and was taken into police custody without incident, Pebsworth said.
This arrest marks Bailey’s eighth since June 2017. She has been arrested four times for assault/family violence, once for public intoxication, twice for criminal trespass and twice for failure to appear in court.
Bailey was recently convicted of a Class B misdemeanor for criminal trespass and sentenced to 10 days in the Angelina County Jail on Feb. 10, with six days jail credit. She was sentenced to 20 days in jail for the same crime on Jan. 19.
