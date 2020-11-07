With the spray of silly string and the shrill of excited shrieks, United Way volunteers celebrated exceeding 2020’s campaign goal of $290,000 by 9%.
“Before I even look at these numbers, I want to say thank you so much,” campaign chair Hilary Haglund-Walker said. “It takes an entire community, and what I mentioned on the radio this morning was something Donna Busler said to me a week ago: Nonprofits of a community are owned by the citizens of that community.
“You guys know. You’ve worked on a lot of these nonprofit boards. You know the good work that they do, and you know how important it is for all of us to have a piece in it.”
She read off every division’s numbers and thanked everyone again for their hard work and passion. Doug Holland with Twin Disk said he is excited the company is able to be a part of the organization.
“Twin Disk has always been a part of United Way, even at the headquarters there in Wisconsin, following suit here,” he said. “It’s exciting to continue to be a part of the community. I think our campaign went great.”
Holland said he believes it is always important to invest in the community you are a part of.
“It’s your fellow neighbor, it’s your workers, it’s your community. And I think Twin Disk feels the same way,” he said.
The Family Crisis Center of East Texas is one of several organizations receiving funding from the United Way of Angelina County 2020 campaign.
The crisis center will receive $6,500 from the United Way campaign this year.
The agency as a whole began in 1979 and opened first in Nacogdoches County. They moved to Angelina County in 2008, Heather Kartye, executive director of the Family Crisis Center, said. Although their main office is in Lufkin, the center serves nine counties in East Texas.
They built an administrative office and safe house in Lufkin because of the amount of support they received to do so, she said. Two very generous funders paid for the facility’s construction, she said.
“We exist to provide services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault,” Kartye said. “The premise of what we do here is empowerment-based advocacy. So we work with our clients just helping move them through their situations to hopefully a self-sufficient life free from violence.”
This is done through myriad ways, she said. This includes: an array of advocacy services, counseling, legal assistance, self-sufficiency advocacy, an emergency shelter and more combined to give survivors what they need to move forward, she said.
“When someone first comes here, we do what’s called an ‘intake’ with them,” she said. “That is where we learn more about them, the person who was perpetrating the abuse on them, because safety is one of our top priorities.”
The center performs a “lethality assessment” during the intake that features a series of questions that help them gauge how dangerous the situation is. Some people come from situations where violence was normal and they may not see the violence as being as bad as it is, so these questions give crisis center workers a clear understanding so they can operate accordingly, Kartye said.
“If the individual who perpetrated abuse against them is a dangerous individual, we want to know that,” she said. “We want to prepare and put in place extra safety measures here if they’re going to be receiving services from our agency.”
They also have their clients set goals to help them move on to a better life. It can vary, but it’s things that can move the client into self-sufficiency.
And beyond shelter, the center provides an array of services, including legal assistance in the event a person is looking for a divorce. The center has connections to resources throughout the county and can connect that person with many agencies.
“Depending on what their situation is, and their goals, we’re going to do as much case management as we can within our realm and then make referrals elsewhere,” Kartye said.
They also have courses for abusers to take to learn about themselves and to step away from the cycle of abuse they’ve been perpetrating to move into a more peaceful life, Kartye said.
Since moving into Lufkin, Kartye has been blown away by the amount of support, financial and otherwise, the center receives from locals, she said. One donor makes knit hats for the safe house clients and puts a lot of time and effort and love into helping the clients, Kartye said.
“The community has been overwhelmingly generous,” she said. “We have beauticians who volunteer to provide haircuts to those in the shelter. And those little things can make such a big difference in people’s lives. Our donors don’t always get to see that, they don’t always get to see the smiles on the faces of the clients we serve.”
This year’s United Way funds will go directly toward shelter and food for clients, Kartye said. They provide three meals and two snacks to clients on top of providing shelter to those clients.
“It gives people a chance to re-start their lives and gives them a chance to move on past what happened to them in the past. It gives them a chance to really do something with themselves independent of that trauma,” Greg Sims, the safehouse coordinator, said.
On those especially hard days, Sims remembers the success stories of the people who he has seen truly change their lives for the better.
“If they knew half the stories and half the things that went on, people wouldn’t hesitate to put money behind this,” he said. “It’s an incredible cause and money well spent.”
The coronavirus pandemic forced the center to rethink every part of its operations, but Kartye was proud that they were never forced to close the shelter.
“We were able to stay open through the entire pandemic,” she said.
They did have to close administrative offices during that time, she said.
“It was pretty scary. When everything was shut down and only open to the most essential employees, we had to do an internal inventory and determine who were our most essential people,” Kartye said. “And how are we going to facilitate ways for them to safely perform their jobs so we can continue to provide a continuum of care to survivors? Sexual assault and domestic violence hasn’t taken a break during this pandemic.”
There was a point when they did see fewer clients, and Kartye said she believes some just chose to stay home for whatever reason, but that the shelter has slowly filled back up. The day before the Aug. 26 hurricane, the center filled back up, she said.
“It was almost like the storm gave people permission to move around again,” Kartye said. “Our numbers had been down but we are back to sitting close to full capacity.”
They’ve revamped the care system in order to keep clients safe during their stay while still providing the much-needed services.
