A Diboll police officer was injured in an officer-involved shooting around 11:30 a.m. Monday, according to a statement from the Diboll Police Department.
Officer Gerardo Munoz was responding to a disturbance and possible burglary in progress in the 300 block of Avalon Street in Diboll at around 11:25 a.m., according to the statement. Munoz contacted 25-year-old Hayward Douglas who was subsequently detained.
Hayward reportedly told Munoz he was having trouble getting his property back from the residence, according to the statement, which said he became agitated, yelling, cursing and moving away from the officer.
Douglas pulled away and ran when Munoz attempted to place him in restraints, according to the statement.
“Officer Munoz caught Douglas but Douglas continued to resist; wrestling and fighting with the officer,” according to the the statement. “Following a struggle, Douglas was placed in the restraints, searched for contraband and seated in the back of a patrol car for transport to the Diboll Police Department.”
On the way to the station Douglas reportedly pulled a gun from an unknown location and shot Munoz in the back. Munoz returned fire and hit Douglas once.
Both men were transported to a Lufkin hospital for treatment. The bullet fired by Douglas was stopped by Munoz’s ballistics vest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.