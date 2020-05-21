The Naranjo Museum of Natural History is scheduled to reopen Friday.
New health protocols will be in place to ensure the safety of visitors and staff.
The number of guests in the museum at a time will be limited. Museum staff and all visitors 10 years and older will be required to wear masks.
In addition to regular hours, the museum will open an hour early at 9 a.m. Monday-Friday for visitors 65 years and over. To limit surface contact, new hands-free interactive elements have been added along with additional labels and signage.
“Museum visitors have been so understanding and supportive through this process,’’ museum manager Veronica Amoe said. ‘‘Working together, I believe we can create the safest museum conditions possible to continue our mission of educating East Texas about Natural History. ”
To learn about the new safety regulations, guests are encouraged to view the information at naranjomuseum.org.
