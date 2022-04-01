There seems to be some confusion or baseless accusations circulating regarding the wavering support and rough start of the unit-road system. Terry Pitts and Kermit Kennedy have been accused by Bob Flournoy and a handful of other, good ol’ boy types, of “sabotaging” or “being against” the unit-road system.
In my opinion, those making these allegations are confusing the man hired (and subsequently fired) to run the unit-road system, Chuck Walker, with the system itself.
County officials, county employees and taxpaying citizens may have rightfully questioned Chuck’s qualifications, but can still support the implementation of the unit-road system. Believe it or not, you can disagree with who the county hired to run the unit-road system, but still think the system will work.
I’m sure there are those that still oppose the idea of a unit-road system but they don’t have a choice in the matter. The good people of Angelina County are not trying to overthrow democracy by sabotaging the will of the people. The unit-road system has been voted in and support it or not, everyone is dealing with it.
That being said, if someone has a problem with a potential employer questioning the suitability of an applicant who was fired from his previous job for misappropriation of funds, that speaks volumes on the ‘Karen’’ (or should I say “Bob”) who is complaining about that.
You can be the most skilled applicant — but that doesn’t mean that you should get the job if other things show that you might be untrustworthy.
Chuck’s work history, problems with his previous employer and the choices that have led him to being indicted with a felony less than six months into his employment, prove that anyone who opposed his hiring was right.
In my opinion, if anyone, it is Bob Flournoy and Don Lymbery who sabotaged the unit-road system. Flournoy has done everything short of holding his breath, throwing himself on the ground and kicking his feet like a spoiled toddler to use all of his privilege and influence to make sure that nobody else but Walker was considered for the job.
Lymbery stacked the commissioners court with men who would vote yes for a questionable candidate and pointed his finger at Terry and Kermit every chance he had when someone questioned its effectiveness.
The unit-road system can be successful, but it was never going to be successful under Chuck or Don. Now that their ethical dilemmas and criminal indictments have landed them both unemployed, let’s move forward and stop letting Flournoy spread his false narrative and hateful propaganda.
The commissioners are not sabotaging the unit-road system. They just want to hire a qualified and honest candidate to manage it.
Editor’s note: Commissioners on March 22 gave Walker a 30-day notice of his termination in accordance with state statute.
