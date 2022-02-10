Officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas plan to conduct two prescribed burns today in the Davy Crockett National Forest.

■ The burn units are in Houston County. One is east of state Highway 21 and north of Forest Service Road 511. The second is north of Forest Service Road 518 and south of Forest Service Road 512.

The purpose of the burn is to reduce fuel loading and improve wildlife habitat. The proposed burn area is 2,702 acres.

Winds are predicted to be from the south.

Smoke should not impact any highways, but if you should encounter smoke, reduce your speed and use your low beams. If you have questions, call 655-2299.