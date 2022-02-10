2 prescribed burns being held today in Davy Crockett National Forest National Forests and Grasslands in Texas Feb 10, 2022 Feb 10, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas plan to conduct two prescribed burns today in the Davy Crockett National Forest.■ The burn units are in Houston County. One is east of state Highway 21 and north of Forest Service Road 511. The second is north of Forest Service Road 518 and south of Forest Service Road 512.The purpose of the burn is to reduce fuel loading and improve wildlife habitat. The proposed burn area is 2,702 acres.Winds are predicted to be from the south.Smoke should not impact any highways, but if you should encounter smoke, reduce your speed and use your low beams. If you have questions, call 655-2299. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Davy Crockett National Forest Prescibed Burn National Forests And Grasslands In Texas Burn Highway Motor Vehicle Road Habitat Forest Service Wildlife North South Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGrand jury indicts 72 peopleDetails emerge in Lufkin man's arrest for sex assault of childMan indicted for assault; criminal report details further incidentsLHS counselor files lawsuit against LISD superintendentAdding insult to injury: Sex assault victims often foot bill for treatmentAll the way: Lawana Ray celebrates 50 years at Ray’s Drive InGulett, Rivers win Belt tourneyCandidates for district judge of 159th Court respond to Q&ACandidates for Precinct 1 commissioner respond to Q&AChamber’s candidate forum on tap for this evening Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
