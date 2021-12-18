Thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Morning high of 69F with temps falling to near 55. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Impact Lufkin Board members, from left, Roy Reyes, Patricia McKenzie, Michelle Briley, Verdia Shankle, board president Robert Shankle, Mike Shurley and Lufkin Mayor Mark Hicks celebrate the completion of the first new home that is part of Impact Lufkin’s affordable housing program. The home, on Sayers Street, was constructed by Hicks’ company, Source One Construction.
The first house on the Impact Lufkin property has been completed and is for sale, according to Impact Lufkin’s board of directors.
The house is at 1724 Sayers St. in Lufkin.
The 1,200-square-foot house features three bedrooms and two baths with upgrades throughout. Listed at $139,000, the home will be sold to a qualified buyer.
Interested individuals are encouraged to take the following steps:
1. Obtain a list of local financial institutions and their contacts from Robert Shankle, Impact Lufkin board president, at (936) 635-8195 or reshank@hotmail.com.
2. Contact a financial institution and complete their application process to pre-qualify for full financing.
“I am excited to see the progress being made on the Impact Lufkin property, and I am honored to play a part in offering nice, affordable homes for our community,’’ said Lufkin Mayor Mark Hicks, who owns Source One Construction. ‘‘This home is just the beginning for what is in store for the area. I am proud to partner with Impact Lufkin to make a difference in the lives of our friends and neighbors.”
Construction on the next house at 1726 Sayers St. is scheduled to be complete early 2022.
