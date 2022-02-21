Angelina Arts Alliance brings a world of pure imagination to Lufkin when the Broadway musical version of ‘‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,’’ comes to town on March 12.
Ahead of the production of the new musical of Roald Dahl’s classic story, scavenger hunters can search for Gobstoppers with a “Golden Ticket” hidden near prominent landmarks inside the Lufkin city limits.
A “Golden Ticket” can be redeemed at the downtown box office at 108 S. First St. for two free tickets to see the show. There are six Gobstopper boxes with Golden Tickets hidden around the city. Clues will be released on Angelina Arts Alliance’s Facebook page.
“This is big, bright Broadway musical that celebrates innovation and creativity,’’ said Jennifer Allen, AAA’s executive director. ‘‘We wanted to do something ‘out of the box’ to promote the spirit of the show’s imagination in our community. Everyone is invited to join in the fun and see this Roald Dahl classic in-person at the Temple Theatre next month.”
Added to the 2021-22 season as an “extra” in September, the critically acclaimed ‘‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’’ will be performed at 6:30 p.m. March 12. Tickets are on sale at anglinaarts.org and at the box office, (936) 633-5454.
The performance is sponsored by T.L.L. Temple Foundation.
Allen said the musical is the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film, including “Pure Imagination,” “The Candy Man” and “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket,” alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of ‘‘Hairspray.’’
For more information about the upcoming 2022 events presented by Angelina Arts, visit angelinaarts.org.
