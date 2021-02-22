More than 50 outages remain in the Lufkin/Nacogdoches area, affecting 2,830 customers with an unknown estimated restoration time, according to the Oncor website.
A message overlay of the map, however, stated the company is continuing to work 24/7 to restore power to customers in Lufkin and Nacogdoches where ice storm damage was most significant and customers can expect power to be restored by late Tuesday.
That date has been pushed back several times. At one point it was Friday, then Sunday. The number of residents in the area affected had decreased from 6,451 to less than 3,000 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
“We are doing everything we can to safely restore power,” the message states. “Oncor personnel and partners are working around the clock and we will not stop working until power is restored to all our customers. This has been a frustrating week for our customers and we thank them for their patience.”
Angelina County residents were seeing 121 outages affecting 987 customers as of 5 p.m. Roger Lindsey, Oncor customer area manager, said the plan is to have the majority of residents on as of Monday.
There are many facets the company is dealing with in regards to this issue, Lindsey said. Some customers may be seeing their neighbor’s power on while theirs remains off, and that could be due to a number of different factors.
“My neighbor could be on a different transformer than I’m on, or this road could be on a different line than that road is. It’s typical that people see their neighbors come on,” Lindsey said. “We can close a piece of equipment and it gets a large area on, but those people with individual issues, we have to go to those addresses. It just takes longer. We have so many opportunities in front of us, but we’ve got an army out there working.”
Hundreds of linemen from mutual assistance crews are helping Oncor and other companies in Texas get power restored. They work under their own safety regulations; however, they have to operate with Oncor during operations such as switching or restoration of lines, Lindsey said.
“We are the ones that are in control of that,” he said. “Where you have the mutual assistance guys out there doing the work, they may drive away and the lights not be on until we can get Oncor to coordinate that switching to get the power back on.”
The mutual assistance teams rely on Oncor to do the switching coordination for safety measures, he said.
“We have crews working 24/7 until we get everybody on,” Lindsey said. “It’s just a very, very long process right now.”
