Officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas are conducting two prescribed burns today.
The burn in the Angelina/Sabine National Forest covers 3,413 acres. The burn will be along Farm to Market roads 2743 and 3373 near the Black Forest Subdivision.
East Texans with questions or concerns should contact the Angelina Ranger District office 897-1068.
The burn in the Davy Crockett National Forest will be in Houston County, north of Belott along state Highway 21. The burn area is 1,295 acres.
Smoke should not impact any highways, but if you should encounter smoke, reduce your speed and use your low beams. If you have questions, call 655-2299.
