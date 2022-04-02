The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County & Cities Health District between March 1 and March 21.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
■ ■ ■
Cactus City Nutrition, 2950 S. John Reddit Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: March 1
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 2
Reasons for violations: adequate hand washing facilities required, disposable towels needed, corrected on site; single-service items must be stored 6 inches off the floor, additional shelving needed in dry storage closet
■ ■ ■
Golden Corral, 2401 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: March 8
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 13
Reasons for violations: hands must be properly washed between tasks to prevent a potential cross contamination; after properly washing hands, employee must utilize disposable towel to turn off the water; after loading dirty dishes and utensils onto ware-washing rack, employee must properly wash hands prior to unloading the clean items; hand washing sinks must be fully stocked at all times; hand washing reminders required at all designated hand sinks; cold-hold must be maintained at 41 degrees or below, monitor salad bar and doors into coolers must stay closed to maintain product temperatures, rapid-cooler, corrected on site; replace damaged shelving, must be smooth non-absorbent, observed rusted bottom shelf on prep tables; replace rusted/damaged shelving in walk-in cooler; physical facilities must be maintained in good repair; repair damaged floor tiles, repeat; floor tile grout must be increased to prevent standing water; repair damaged ceiling, tiles must be non-absorbent and must be secure; repair damaged walls, chipping paint and damaged holes, produce sink wall
■ ■ ■
Chick-fil-A, 4605 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: March 10
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 1
Reasons for violations: Ware-washing labels must be removed from containers, corrected on site, observed containers stored on drying rack with no stickers, management states they have started to utilize new labels that are easier to get off
■ ■ ■
Ninas Tacos Y Mas, 1005 E. Denman Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: March 21
Purpose of inspection: other
Number of violations: 7
Reasons for violations: pre-open guidance given; seal sheetrock by fountain machine; seal bare wood at window ledge in food prep area; secure drain line at ice machine; faucet on site to be replaced at ware washing sink; repair self closure at restroom; OK to open
■ ■ ■
Murphy Express, 206 S. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: March 21
Purpose of inspection: other
Number of violations: 3
Reasons for violations: pre-open guidance given; OK to open; general clean needed
■ ■ ■
Cactus City Nutrition, 2950 S. John Reddit Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: March 21
Purpose of inspection: field investigation/complaint
Number of violations: 1
Reasons for violations: complaint — owner’s pets inside food prep area, small black and white dog, video sent for proof, complaint valid, owner’s personal pet on site, food code 2017 regulations given, verbal guidance given, dog removed at exit
