Angelina County is one of three counties in the region expected to experience population growth through 2030 and is leading the region in the 2020 Census with a 53% self-response rate.
“Right now, when we look at the DETCOG counties, what we see is that Angelina, Polk and San Jacinto counties are the only counties that we are projecting to experience population growth through 2030,” Lila Valencia, a senior demographer for the Texas Demographic Center, told the Deep East Texas Council of Governments board of directors last week.
“All of the other counties in DETCOG are projected to experience population decline. If you know that to be different from your experience, then you want to make sure that those areas are fully counted.”
Angelina County’s current response rate is below the statewide average self-response rate of 56% and well below the national average of 61.8%. Additionally, it’s lower than the 2010 response rate, which was 64.7%.
The response rate is determined by looking at the number of households counted initially compared to the number of households that have responded to the census, Valencia said.
“Texas is a hard state to count,” Valencia said. “In the past, we’ve had an undercount of our population. Right now, we are thinking there are about seven million Texans who may be at risk of an undercount and there are projections that we could undercount up to half a million Texans in the 2020 Census.”
A response by every household is imperative for federal funding for programs like Medicaid, Medicare, SNAP, CHIP, WIC, etc., Valencia said. There are $1.5 trillion federal dollars allocated to each state based on census data.
Texas received $101 billion in federal funding in 2017 based on the 2010 Census data.
“There’s 29 million Texans approximately, so if you do the math, there’s approximately $3,500 per person in the state of Texas,” DETCOG director Lonnie Hunt said. “In Deep East Texas, we think we have 385,000 people, maybe a few more than that. … If we get 97% on the census that means we did not count three percent of our population. Three percent of our population, just in Deep East Texas, is about 11,550 people.
“If we lose the equivalent of $3,500 in funding and services that are paid for as a result of these census numbers, then we’re talking about losing over $40 million in federal funding and services just for our region.”
