Summer has come and almost gone and COVID-19 is still here and still preventing us from having our normal group meetings, but we never cease to support our veterans, their families and our community.
We will always continue to work our programs as best we can, although we missed our big Memorial Poppy Day distribution on Memorial Day weekend as well as our annual Veteran Family Fun Day on Armed Forces Day.
Come out to the Angelina County Farmers Market, 2107 S. Medford Drive, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sept. 18-19.
Your American Legion Auxiliary No. 113 will be there with bells on. It is getting close to the holidays and we have got some great stuff lined up. We also will have Wreaths Across America sponsorship forms for this year’s event on Dec. 19.
We also will have a donation box available for donations. The most requested items from our homeless veteran community is nonperishable food, including dog and cat food.
And don’t forget to save your plastic grocery bags for Mats that Matter. This is a group that makes waterproof mats and pillows from those plastic bags and gives many to our homeless veteran community.
We are still waiting on the final word about the wonderful Veteran Day Parade and program that is held in November.
Then on Dec. 19, we will have our annual Wreaths Across America program at Garden of Memories with Gipson Funeral Home.
Unfortunately, this year sponsorship is way down. We feel that it is mainly due to job loss, illness and other COVID-related reasons, but our veterans deserve to be recognized.
If you have sponsored a wreath or donated toward the sponsorship of wreaths, we urge you to be sure to come out that day and be prepared to lay a wreath on your loved one’s grave. We have never had enough wreaths sponsored for every veteran in Garden of Memories, but last year was the closest we have ever been. We were looking forward to finally meeting that goal this year, but sadly we may not. Because of the predicted shortage, please understand the placement is on a first come, first served basis, as much as we hate to say that.
We have had people who sponsored a wreath but didn’t come out for the event or contact us directly but were upset a week or so later when they came out and there was no wreath on their loved one’s grave.
As of this writing there have only been 158 wreaths sponsored and we have more than 1,000 veterans identified at Garden of Memories. This is also sad because part of the $5 per wreath that we get back from every wreath sponsored goes to help our homeless and in-need veterans. Unfortunately that is still a growing number right here in Deep East Texas.
If you are a veteran with an honorable discharge or the spouse or immediate family member of a veteran, please consider joining our ranks in support of so many that are unable to do so themselves. You can join, renew your dues, and keep up with what is going on around the country all online at legion.org, txlegion.org, alaforveterans.org or alatexas.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.