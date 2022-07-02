Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas continues in July to offer a multi-pronged free approach to helping Deep East Texas businesses thrive and get individuals back to work or on a path to sustainable careers.
Pop-up Workforce Centers
To bring services closer to residents of the rural communities, Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas is partnering with local organizations and offering pop-up centers. Individuals have access to useful tools for finding a job, improving skills, and furthering or changing careers.
■ July 5, 1-4 p.m. at the Groveton Public Library, 126 W. First St., Groveton.
■ July 6, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Arthur Temple Sr. Memorial Library, 106 Timberland St., Pineland.
■ July 7, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hemphill Housing Authority, 102 Ash St., Hemphill.
■ July 12, 9 a.m. to noon at the San Augustine Career Center, 1002 Barrett St., San Augustine.
■ July 13, 9 a.m. to noon at the Newton County Public Library, 212 High St., Newton.
■ July 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Coldspring Area Public Library, 14221 Highway 150 west, Coldspring.
■ July 19, 1-4 p.m. at the Groveton Public Library, 126 W. First St., Groveton.
■ July 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Allen Shivers Library & Museum, 302 N. Charlton St., Woodville.
■ July 25, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Pineland Activity & Nutrition Center, 313 Dogwood, Pineland
■ July 26, 9 a.m. to noon at the San Augustine Career Center, 1002 Barrett St., San Augustine.
■ July 27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the J. R. Huffman Library, 375 Sabine St., Hemphill.
Job fairs
Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas offers job fairs across the 12-county region. In-person and virtual assistance with registering, preparing for, and attending the events is available at the six workforce centers.
Check with the local workforce centers for hiring events at detwork.org/calendar.
Sign up for Jobs News by texting DETX to (855) 502-0026.
Employers are encouraged to participate in the hiring events by calling (936) 639-1351 or emailing mclark@detwork.org.
SkillUp Deep East Texas
Residents of Deep East Texas have free access to more than 6,000 online learning courses to build skills and knowledge.
SkillUp Deep East Texas is a cost-effective opportunity for people to develop certificate-based job skills and upgrade their existing skill levels without additional expenses for travel, childcare and program fees. Participants receive digital badges or certificates as they complete each training session.
SkillUp Deep East Texas offers free access to workplace, business and IT/software courses, as well as offering Texans the ability to explore career pathways in more than 200 occupations.
For individuals, the courses are a friendly and convenient way to increase skills, change industries, find a new career, or gain better employment in a high-demand industry. Courses are delivered through Metrix Learning provided by Skillsoft, the training provider for more than half the Fortune 500 companies.
To get started, visit detwork.skillupamerica.org/ or contact a Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas center.
Child care assistance
Parents who are working or attending school may be eligible for help paying their child care expenses. Learn more at detwork.org/child-care-services/parents.
