“A woman’s heart is an ocean of secrets.”
A sweet little quote from the old lady in the “Titanic” movie.
Sweet, until a guy realizes she’s speaking about an ocean that had just drowned a whole bunch of dudes. I noticed she doesn’t reveal the secret as to how she hogged a whole floating door and let her poor guy turn into a Jacksicle.
An ocean of secrets? You have any idea how many ways the ocean can kill a man? As a once-avid scuba diver, I can attest to the some of the mysteries floating around out there just waiting to drag a guy into the depths of doom.
I guess it’s why, when it comes to something as important as marriage, I’m not about to fall into the whole “secrets of” trap. One little internet search this morning yielded tons of advice in every form, from web links to books to blogs. Long-time couples sharing their advice on navigating the bumps — or icebergs — inevitable in any relationship. I even read some instructions on how to “fight” right in a relationship. I’d think folks would a lot rather hear about how to avoid those open-sea battles, but what do I know?
The real secret to a happy marriage? There are no secrets. OK, maybe the one about the toilet seat. We guys still can’t figure out how anyone can park a butt somewhere without looking down first, but I guess it’s why it’s still such a mystery.
Otherwise, there aren’t any secrets. At least there shouldn’t be.
I’m saying all this as my lovely bride and I hit our anniversary this coming week. On the day we were married, we had five kids. A few months later, we celebrated our first grandchild. We’re up to ... let’s see, multiply by four, carry the two ... never mind. We’ve got a bunch of grand-brats now, with more on the way.
Yeah, we work fast. Since we didn’t meet until later in life, we had some catching up to do.
And in our 13 fast years of marriage, we’ve encountered the same ocean swells as any other newlywed couple. If we all think about it, the whole idea of two people forming a lifetime commitment kind of defies the laws of nature. With all the billions of people roaming this rock, we’re supposed to believe we can narrow our forever choice down to one? How in the world does such a concept even work?
Sometimes it doesn’t, which is why folks can publish stuff filled with the so-called “secrets.”
The secrets-publishers don’t seem to realize just how different all of us are. Not everyone responds to the same approaches. I read one “secret” as giving your wife a flower every single day. Sounds sweet, but my wife would think I’d lost my mind if I spent money on 365 flowers per year.
What I can add to the big pile of secrets is pretty basic, and none of it involves secrecy, but if it’ll keep others from drowning in the big ocean, it’s worth a shot.
First, of course, there’s gotta be love. The real kind, and not just the versions offered in the movies, where couples awake first thing in the morning and begin a round of tonsil hockey. Love means I don’t even breathe on my wife, let alone kiss her, until I’ve brushed my teeth. And I ain’t doing that until after we’ve both had our coffee.
Love also means letting the other person be himself or herself. Anyone who’s ever been involved in a relationship where one person insists on controlling (or changing) the other knows how miserable it can get. If one doesn’t like certain parts of a partner, then why make any kind of commitment at all? It’s not like there are any guarantees of change. Our wedding vows didn’t once state, “I do ... as long as he puts down the danged toilet seat.”
There’s a need for real respect. I hold Susie up so high because of the person she is. I’ve never met anyone better. How she juggles her job as a school nurse, along with our whole family and her weirdo of a husband — all while staying happy and sweet — is beyond me. Dang right I respect her.
Trust? Gotta have it, meaning no secrets. When — not “if” — I manage to screw up, I want her to hear it from me first. Otherwise, it’s gossip, and gossip has created more than its share of shipwrecks.
One “secret” I haven’t seen mentioned is “knowing one’s place.” When it’s just the two of us, I get to be king of my castle. She’s got a knack for making me feel like house royalty. In turn, I try to treat her like a princess.
But guys, if you’re married to a mom, it’s a good idea to understand there are times you’re gonna have to stand in line way, way behind the kids. They’ll come first. Be patient, because once the grandkids get here, you can stand back and giggle while watching your kids standing right in line next to you and wondering what the heck just happened.
So no, I don’t see a happy marriage as any big secret. If two people are crazy enough about each other, they can definitely deal with any crazy the world offers. So what if we couples slam into a few icebergs along the way? There’s plenty of room on the floating door for the right two, no matter what the movie tried to show us.
And if she lets you on there with her, guys, find the danged toilet seat first and put it down.
