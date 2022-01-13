The program is a five-class series covering nutrition and self-care management topics. The program helps people with type 2 diabetes learn the skills needed to manage their disease successfully with the primary goal of improving blood glucose management.
All classes are led by registered dietitian nutritionist, certified diabetes educator or registered nurse with relevant topics including meal planning, managing blood sugar, avoiding complications and more.
The curriculum is consistent with the American Diabetes Association Standards of Care.
Classes will be from 10 a.m. to noon January 18, 20, 25, 27 and Feb. 1 at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office at 2201 S. Medford Drive. Cost is $15 for all five classes. Scholarships are available for those needing financial assistance. Space is limited to allow for social distancing and pre-registration required.
Diabetes is not curable, but it is manageable. With proper management, people with diabetes can keep their costs, health risks, quality of life, and productivity close to those without the disease.
For more information or to register, contact Joel Redus, county Extension agent for family & community health, at (936) 634-6414 ext. 1 or Ann Watson, RN at the Angelina County & Cities Health District at (936) 633-0629.
