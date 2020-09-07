Angelina College Police Academy Class 104 may have set a record for the length of time it took to graduate.
The cadets began training in AC’s Regional Law Enforcement Academy back in March of this year and were supposed to graduate in July; however, the COVID-19 crisis suspended all activities until the fall.
Toss in the recent hurricane and its difficulties, and those students were forced to wait longer than any other class to receive their rewards.
On Thursday, those future peace officers finally were able to walk the stage.
“Your perseverance throughout this entire process proves you’re determined to answer your calling,” AC Police Chief Doug Conn told the cadets during his address.
Along with the earned certifications, several cadets received other recognition such as Valedictorian, Top Gun, Best Driver and the Survivor Award.
The graduating cadets of Class 104 included Danny Arce, Jeremiah Baker, Brent Baldwin, Heather Barry, Darin Brooks, Billy Davis, Frank Erimias, Malachi Frazier, Keenan Hadnot, Steve Hollingsworth, Elizabeth Johnson, Nicholas LeBlanc, Felipe Lopez, Lynnzee Lyons, Joshua Manchack, Dakota Martinez, Michael McKnight, Jonathan Perez, Nickolous Pope, Colton Reeves, Brian Reeves, Brian Rivas, Perry Shaw, LaQuinta Simmons, Daniel Tinajero, Juan Tovar, Mikayla Westmoreland and Jim Williams.
Academy staff members include Conn; Lt. Jason Burrous, training manager; Lt. Randy Holland, training manager; officer Jack Stephenson, training specialist; and Kim Capps, administrative assistant.
