Students on Friday flew into the Temple Theater to learn about the origin of aviation from a showing of “The Wright Stuff: The Story of Flight.”
The educational theatrical performance tells the story of Orville and Wilbur Wright, two enterprising bicycle mechanics who set out to achieve the timeless dream of human flight.
The show is a part of the Angelina Arts Alliance’s Schooltime Series, which is reflective of how imperative education is to their mission, said Ginger Trotter, operations manager for the alliance.
The Arts Alliance is particularly passionate about ensuring the students in Angelina County receive the same opportunities to learn as those in larger cities.
“By offering educational programs on stage that involve live theater and live productions, it’s just another facet that if not offered, they would miss out on,” Trotter said.
Fifth graders Madison Fleming and Darsey Krumm said their favorite part of the show was seeing Orville and Wilbur as children, because it was comical, but that they both enjoyed the entire performance.
Darsey said it was cool learning the time it took for the brothers to accomplish their goal.
“They got into flight when they were little, and when they were older, they actually took flight,” she said.
Madison agreed, saying she didn’t realize how much time they dedicated to achieving human flight.
“It wasn’t just a thing that took a few months, it was their entire lives,” she said. “They kept on trying.”
Fifth grader Aspen McDonald’s favorite part of the show was when Orville and Wilbur were able to successfully maintain a sustained flight on their glider.
“I learned that even though it might take time to do something, you should still follow your dreams,” she said.
The Wright Stuff is produced by the Virginia Repertory Theatre, which will present two more shows in the Schooltime Series. “Harriet Tubman and The Underground Railroad” will take place Feb. 23 and 24, 2023, at The Pines Theater, with shows at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. “Tales as Tall as the Sky” will take place at The Pines April 14, 2023, with shows at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m.
“They have wonderful educational programs,” Trotter said. “It’s a very high-quality group that does a super job.”
